VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is ‘here to stay’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders Friday that “the United States is here to stay” as she pitched Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that...
US envoy urges Chinese cooperation on emissions cuts
US climate envoy John Kerry called on Beijing Sunday to "accelerate progress together" on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at COP27 in Egypt. "The United States and China should be able to accelerate progress together, not only for our sake, but for future generations," Kerry added.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia attacks ‘playing with fire’, UN warns; negotiating would be capitulation, Ukraine adviser says
UN nuclear watchdog condemns attack on Russian-controlled nuclear plant; Mykhaylo Podolyak says ‘bizarre’ to negotiate after recent military victories
Equatorial Guinea leader poised to extend 43 years in power
MALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AP) — Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, was poised Sunday to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country after only two opposition candidates decided to run against him. Fourteen of the country’s opposition parties have joined an...
Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country’s blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a conference...
Where to get a beer? Bars packed amid Qatar's alcohol limits
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Chris, a British fan in Qatar for the World Cup, tried to order a beer with his dinner at a kebab joint on Sunday. He was quickly rebuffed. He sighed and settled for a lemonade instead. “If I were a few years younger, I wouldn't have even come to this World Cup,” said Chris, a 34-year-old sales manager from London who declined to give his last name for privacy reasons.
Airlines must pay over $600M to customers – what to do if you’re waiting on a refund
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers are paying customers hundreds of millions for cancelling or significantly delaying their flights since the start of the pandemic, and officials have some new guidance for anyone waiting on a payment.
Qatar opens Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar on Sunday opened the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans who have poured into this energy-rich nation after it was battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. With American actor Morgan Freeman’s dulcet voice and...
