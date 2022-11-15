Read full article on original website
Nuphy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard review: a small keyboard with a big price tag
Nuphy's Halo65 is a mechanical wireless keyboard that's fairly compact and great to use, but its small size is countered by its premium pricing. Wireless keyboards usually have a simple and light design that only offers a basic typing experience to you, but Nuphy takes that a step or two further with different colorful backlit keyboard modes and mechanical keys in its Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard.
Apple's entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup has historically long wait times
Wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro models are reaching extreme levels two months after launch, and the lower-end models aren't making up for demand. In a note to investors from UBS investment bank seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt found that wait times for iPhone 14 Pro models have increased once again. Using data that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries, UBS says that wait times across most markets, including the US, have reached around 34 days.
Apple's AirPods Pro Christmas ad concentrates on sharing music
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released a new ad for Christmas and the holiday season, focusing on sharing audio with two sets ofAirPods Pro, and one iPhone. The new 98-second ad is called "Share the Joy," and...
The best gifts for iPhone users
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With the holidays just around the corner, you may wonder what to get for the iPhone user in your life that seemingly has everything. Here are some of the best gifts that you can get for them.
Daily deals Nov. 17: 8% off Apple Polishing Cloth, Xbox Elite Core controller for $100, $110 off Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thursday's best deals include $100 off an upgraded M2 MacBook Air, a Gryphon AX WiFi 6 Mesh Router for $250, Beats Solo 3 for $125, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to...
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Apple's MLS deal, Steve Jobs' television
When Steve Jobs said he'd solved television, it probably wasn't Apple TV+ he was thinking of. Yet this is the Apple of today, creating great dramas -- and with the new Emergency SOS, preventing them too. All this, on this week's AppleInsider Podcast. William Gallagher and Wesley Hilliard go in...
VMware Fusion 13 adds Windows 11 virtualization for Apple Silicon Macs
VMware Fusion 13 is now available to purchase and can run on both Intel and Macs with Apple Silicon. It ships via a universal DMG, so deployment is simple. It is possible to run Windows 11 on Apple Silicon thanks to a new implementation of a virtual TPM. It is only the ARM version, but the Windows 11 ARM has a built-in emulator for win32 and x64 apps.
Hands on with Moft's folding iPhone stands and MagSafe battery
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Long time Apple accessory maker Moft offersiPhone stands as well as a magnetic battery — but there was one aspect of the stands that we didn't like. Moft has several folding accessories for...
How to pair a new Apple TV remote
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While anApple TV remote comes within the box, you can easily pair a replacement. Here is how to pair a new remote to your Apple TV. The Apple TV remote allows you to control...
Black Friday Sonos deals: save 20% on popular soundbars & speakers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sonos deals are rare, but the audio company is slashing 20% off popular soundbars and speakers during its 2022Black Friday sale. Save 20% with Black Friday pricing — Now through Nov. 28,save 20% on...
Early Black Friday Deals Nov. 19: 12% off Apple Watch Series 8, $15 off Xbox Series S, 53% off Netgear Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's best deals include $491 off Focal Elegia High-Fidelity Headphones, $200 off a Sony Wireless Subwoofer, 20% off a Lego Creator Noodle Shop, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Apple's Black Friday promo is here, but there are far better deals
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has unveiled its2022 Black Friday deals, and as always they are paltry gift cards that only apply to subsequent purchases. Here's what's on offer, and where you can get actual and better discounts instead.
Flash deal: AirPods Pro 2 crash to $197.99 today only, record low price
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Woot has slashed the price of Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) to a record low $197.99 in its latest earlyBlack Friday sale. Update: This deal has sold out. Amazon itself has AirPods...
How to use the Finder's Connect to Server window
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — ThemacOS Finder provides a variety of easy server connection options. Here's how to use the Connect to Server window in Finder to easily mount and use remote network volumes as if they were local drives.
Flash deal: Apple's loaded M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro drops to record low price for 24 hours
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Packed with upgrades, including a 32-core GPU, this M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch is $424 off thanks to an earlyBlack Friday flash deal. The high-end retail spec (MK1A3LL/A) in Space Gray features Apple's top-of-the-line...
iPhone not hit by Southeast Asia's collapsing smartphone market
In 2019, Apple was seeing competition in the Southeast Asia market from smartphones that were nearly always considerably cheaper than the iPhone. Today with economic pressures meaning the market dropped 10% in Q3 2022, however, Apple has continued to see a significant rise. According to Counterpoint Research, economic uncertainty across...
Apple Watch Ultra deals debut at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first majorApple Watch Ultra discounts have debuted at Amazon, with prices dipping to as low as $739. Shoppers can save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra this weekend at Amazon, with the ecommerce...
