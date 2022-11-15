Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large
A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
1 hurt in north Austin shooting Saturday afternoon
Austin Police Department said they responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Drive in north Austin.
APD: 1 adult injured at shooting in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported one adult with critical, life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center.
CBS Austin
One critically injured in crash in NE Austin
One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in northeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on Cameron Road near East Highway 290 just before 10 p.m. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. Medics declared the...
Police looking for possible witnesses to downtown Austin shooting
The Austin Police Department is looking for two witnesses who may have been near a downtown Austin shooting on Oct. 15.
Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
fox7austin.com
Police need help identifying 2 Downtown Austin shooting witnesses
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need help identifying two people who may have witnessed a shooting in Downtown Austin on Saturday, October 15. Investigators say at 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Trinity Street, someone was shot in the leg. The shooter fired a single shot from Neches...
2 in custody after car burglaries at central Austin apartment complex
Austin Police said two men are in custody Friday morning after allegedly breaking into cars in a parking garage at an apartment complex in central Austin.
CBS Austin
Travis Co. deputies investigating woman's "suspicious death" in Lago Vista
The Travis County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a "suspicious death" in a Lago Vista neighborhood. It's happening in the 5100 block of Sundown Street. The sheriff's office says detectives responded to a deceased person call at the address on Thursday -- but became concerned after observing physical evidence at the scene.
fox7austin.com
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista
LAGO VISTA, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death. TCSO said on Nov. 17 around 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to assist Lago Vista police on a body found in the 5100 block of Sundown. The body found was a woman in her 50s, TCSO said....
SWAT called to assist APD in serving arson warrant
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said that SWAT had to be called to an apartment complex in southeast Austin Friday afternoon while they were serving a felony warrant. APD said during a briefing that officers went to the Pointe Apartment complex on East Ben White Blvd. at 4:18 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for […]
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
4 arrested in connection with string of storage unit burglaries in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of storage unit burglaries across the city. The Austin Police Department said its Residential Burglary Unit arrested 37-year-old Michael Dominic Ruiz, 27-year-old Daniel Gabriel Milner, 23-year-old Rex Daniel Fagile and 37-year-old Renata Ava Shepherd for multiple storage unit burglaries committed over the last six months.
TCSO investigating suspicious death in Lago Vista
TCSO said in a release the death is being worked as a suspicious death after detectives saw physical evidence of "concern" near the scene.
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after body found in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
fox7austin.com
Body found on MoPac identified as missing 76-year-old veteran Paull Patterson
AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday the Travis County Medical Examiner identified a body found along MoPac Wednesday as Paull Patterson. "There’s some closure, even though it’s not what I wanted," said Paull Patterson’s daughter, Laurel Patterson. The 76-year-old living with dementia left Colonial Gardens, a North Austin memory...
Austin PD searching for person of interest in disappearance of 34-year-old Justin Haden
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is now seeking the community's help in identifying a person of interest regarding the disappearance of Justin Haden. APD said surveillance cameras caught images of a man who was with 34-year-old Haden several times on Halloween night, which was...
fox7austin.com
Police believe body found in North Austin is 75-year-old missing veteran
AUSTIN, Texas - A body found in North Austin Wednesday morning is believed to be 75-year-old missing veteran Paull Patterson, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the...
APD: Gunshots fired in the air outside 6th Street bar; no one hurt
Austin Police said no one was hurt early Thursday morning when someone fired shots in the air outside a bar on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin.
TCSO recovers thousands of dollars, arrests suspect after east Travis County aggravated robbery, SWAT incident
In court records filed Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office detailed events surrounding an early November aggravated robbery and SWAT response near eastern Travis County.
