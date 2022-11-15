ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large

A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One critically injured in crash in NE Austin

One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in northeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on Cameron Road near East Highway 290 just before 10 p.m. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. Medics declared the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police need help identifying 2 Downtown Austin shooting witnesses

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need help identifying two people who may have witnessed a shooting in Downtown Austin on Saturday, October 15. Investigators say at 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Trinity Street, someone was shot in the leg. The shooter fired a single shot from Neches...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis Co. deputies investigating woman's "suspicious death" in Lago Vista

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a "suspicious death" in a Lago Vista neighborhood. It's happening in the 5100 block of Sundown Street. The sheriff's office says detectives responded to a deceased person call at the address on Thursday -- but became concerned after observing physical evidence at the scene.
LAGO VISTA, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista

LAGO VISTA, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death. TCSO said on Nov. 17 around 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to assist Lago Vista police on a body found in the 5100 block of Sundown. The body found was a woman in her 50s, TCSO said....
LAGO VISTA, TX
KXAN

SWAT called to assist APD in serving arson warrant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said that SWAT had to be called to an apartment complex in southeast Austin Friday afternoon while they were serving a felony warrant. APD said during a briefing that officers went to the Pointe Apartment complex on East Ben White Blvd. at 4:18 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for […]
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

4 arrested in connection with string of storage unit burglaries in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of storage unit burglaries across the city. The Austin Police Department said its Residential Burglary Unit arrested 37-year-old Michael Dominic Ruiz, 27-year-old Daniel Gabriel Milner, 23-year-old Rex Daniel Fagile and 37-year-old Renata Ava Shepherd for multiple storage unit burglaries committed over the last six months.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after body found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found on MoPac identified as missing 76-year-old veteran Paull Patterson

AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday the Travis County Medical Examiner identified a body found along MoPac Wednesday as Paull Patterson. "There’s some closure, even though it’s not what I wanted," said Paull Patterson’s daughter, Laurel Patterson. The 76-year-old living with dementia left Colonial Gardens, a North Austin memory...
AUSTIN, TX

