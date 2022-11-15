Read full article on original website
WWMT
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
WWMT
20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
WWMT
Multiple cars, semi truck slide off I-94 during winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Near white-out conditions on I-94 contributed to several vehicle slide offs Friday morning. Traffic was moving slow in both directions near Kalamazoo and Mattawan around 10 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Drive Safe: Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers. Kalamazoo County Road...
WWMT
Four suspects arrested after Kalamazoo burglary
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four suspects were arrested Saturday around 2 a.m. after breaking into a business near South Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A K-9 track was conducted which led officers to a home near the business, officers said. Officers surrounded the home where...
WWMT
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
WWMT
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
WWMT
Slippery roads cause Thursday morning semi-truck crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Amazon semi-truck slid off the road due to slippery weather conditions Thursday, according to Van Buren County deputies. The crash happened near eastbound I-94 at M-51 near exit 56 in Van Buren County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Weather: Heavy lake effect...
WWMT
Man facing up to life in prison for fatal shooting of WMU student, unborn child
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man accused of killing a Western Michigan University student and shooting two others near a I-94 park-and-ride appeared in court Friday. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, was arraigned on 17 counts in the fatal shooting, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.
WWMT
Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority warns against space heater & power strip use
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority has a cold weather reminder for residents. Residents should not plug space heaters into power strips or extension cords, the dispatch announced Thursday. Space heaters should directly be plugged into a wall outlet, the dispatch said. Power strips are...
WWMT
West Michiganders dig out from lake effect snow
KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Kalamazoo area residents continued to dig out from more lake effect snow that blanketed West Michigan Friday. The whiteout conditions led to dozens of slide offs, crashes and injuries across Kalamazoo County. A 20-plus vehicle pileup resulted in several injuries which closed U.S. 131 southbound on...
WWMT
Tornado sirens go off in Portage by mistake
PORTAGE, Mich. — False alarm!. Tornado sirens went off in Portage Thursday because of a problem with the system, according to the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority. What's the weather? Check out News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. No tornado has been reported, dispatch said. The city...
WWMT
Battle Creek Christmas Parade postponed due to winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a Winter Storm Warning extended through the weekend, the Battle Creek Christmas Parade coordinators announced they are postponing the annual event. Saturday parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Christmas Parade is expected to be rescheduled...
WWMT
"A Challenging Time:" Dozens of plow driver jobs still need to be filled in W. Mich area
PAW PAW, Mich. — There are dozens of plow driver positions open in the West Michigan area. “The skilled professionals labor market is certainly a challenging time right now for road commissions,” said Sarah Phillips, communications administrator for the Kalamazoo County Road Commission. “Obviously, it would be ideal to be fully staffed.”
WWMT
West Michigan residents adjust to winter while expected multi-day snow storm begins
PAW PAW, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan hunkered down as bursts of snow made their way through the region Thursday. Van Buren, Allegan and Kalamazoo counties were impacted heavily by lake effect snow which intensified during the third straight day of snowfall. "You can definitely feel the wind...
WWMT
Kalamazoo armed drug dealer sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the third time in four years, a 23-year-old has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. Treshawn Kalian Bible, known to law enforcement as a member of the "Belmont Gangsters," in Kalamazoo, was sentenced to...
WWMT
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
WWMT
More snow, gusty wind prompts third Weather Alert Day
A blast of unseasonably cold air brings more lake effect snow to West Michigan Saturday prompting the Weather Alert Team to declare another Weather Alert Day. Strong wind, gusting as high as 45 miles per hour, will cause blowing and drifting snow, likely making driving conditions hazardous. Forecast models suggest...
WWMT
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
WWMT
West Michigan colleges cancel classes due to winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colleges and universities in West Michigan canceled classes and closed its buildings early Friday due to heavy snow and a winter storm. Western Michigan University sent an alert, telling students and faculty that the university will close starting at 4 p.m. Many other colleges in the...
