Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. lawmakers to foreign allies: Midterm results show our democracy is safe
Members of a bipartisan delegation at the Halifax International Security Forum highlighted the resounding defeat of candidates who backed Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Can a new president save Lebanon?
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun recently vacated the presidency after six years in office, leaving behind constitutional chaos and a political vacuum at the top of a collapsing country. Five sessions in parliament have failed to elect a successor due to ceaseless bickering among a fractured ruling establishment and the unabashed obstruction of this vote by Iran-backed Hezbollah, the main power broker in Lebanon.
Ex-Twitter employees are horrified by Elon Musk reinstating Donald Trump’s account: ‘Incredibly upsetting’
“Donald Trump attracted and amplified the most extreme content and conspiracy theories,” said one former Twitter employee.
‘Part of the kill chain’: how can we control weaponised robots?
From armed robot dogs to target-seeking drones, the use of artificial intelligence in warfare presents ethical dilemmas that urgently need addressing
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
Comments / 0