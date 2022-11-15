ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Can a new president save Lebanon?

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun recently vacated the presidency after six years in office, leaving behind constitutional chaos and a political vacuum at the top of a collapsing country. Five sessions in parliament have failed to elect a successor due to ceaseless bickering among a fractured ruling establishment and the unabashed obstruction of this vote by Iran-backed Hezbollah, the main power broker in Lebanon.
WSB Radio

Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy