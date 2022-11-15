Read full article on original website
Related
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
Earth's largest iceberg - 2 times bigger than London - is floating toward the equator
According to the information shared by NASA's Earth Observatory on October 31, the world's largest iceberg, "A-76A," has entered the Drake Passage, a waterway that contains a fast-moving ocean current that will send the mighty berg on a one-way trip to its watery grave. With a total area equal to...
Humans to live on the moon by end of this decade, NASA official says
The Artemis mission is preparing astronauts for this lofty goal.
Mars may have been covered in a 300-meter-deep ocean in the solar system's early days
Meteorites that smashed into Mars during the earliest days of the inner Solar System may have carried an ocean's worth of water to the planet. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark analyzed the concentration of a rare chromium isotope, known as chromium-54, in samples from meteorites that came to Earth from Mars, a New Scientist report reveals.
Artemis I: Here are the biggest upcoming milestones for NASA's historic mission
After numerous delays, NASA's Artemis I mission finally took to the skies yesterday. The moon-bound mission lifted off at 1:47 am EST (0647 GMT), on Nov.16, from Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. It is the first of NASA's Artemis missions, which will eventually send humans to the moon...
A man who says a basketball sized meteor exploded his house, finds out scientists are skeptical
The house, which is located in Nevada County, California, became famous when its owner claimed it was struck by a "flaming basketball" meteor. The incident made headline news in the area. The house did indeed explode, and was completely destroyed. The claim seemed real because a number of people in...
4.6 billion-year-old meteorite that crashed into Earth solves the mystery of water on our planet
In February 2021, a rare carbonaceous meteorite crashed into a driveway in Gloucestershire. Called Winchcombe, the meteorite was recovered only hours after its fireball lit up the skies over the UK. A year later, experts from the Natural History Museum and the University of Glasgow have reported that the 4.6-billion-year-old...
Limitless nuclear fusion energy is one step closer thanks to burning plasma experiment
A group of nuclear fusion researchers at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) achieved self-heating "burning plasma" for the first time ever in January, bringing commercially viable nuclear fusion one step closer. Nuclear fusion, which mimics the energy-generating method of the Sun and the stars, has the potential to provide practically...
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
As fossil fuels cause increasing dangerous emissions, companies everywhere are looking to reduce their production of greenhouse gases. One key way to do that is through geothermal, said Matt Houde, co-founder and project manager at Quaise Energy, according to a press release published on Thursday. “The total energy content of...
Artemis I: NASA’s SLS successfully soars into orbit and towards the moon
“We rise together, back to the Moon and beyond.”
Scientists discover the largest T-Rex so far, nearly double the size of previous record holder
The largest T-Rex on Earth may have been much bigger than we thought. According to the new findings of scientists, Earth's largest T-Rex weighed 33 thousand pounds (15 thousand kg). Hold on, because it means that a T-Rex could have been 70 percent larger than "Scotty", the heaviest T-Rex ever revealed until now.
New type of rechargeable lithium battery now made possible thanks to scientists solving this mystery
The development of a new type of rechargeable lithium battery, which labs have pursued throughout the world for years, that is more lightweight, compact, and safe than current ones, may now be possible thanks to a discovery made by MIT researchers. Currently, there are two essential components of this prospective...
‘Polluted’ white dwarfs could unveil the secrets of how planetary systems are formed
Some of the oldest stars in the universe, the building blocks for planets like Jupiter and Saturn start to form when a young star is growing, suggests a new study published on Nov. 14 in the journal Nature Astronomy. The recent findings indicate that stars and planets ‘grow up' together,...
7 out of this world facts about Elon Musk's SpaceX
SpaceX should be well known to most readers at this point, but the company's history and significant achievements are well worth everyone getting to grips with. So, let's get stuck in. Given how much press the company has been receiving in the last few years, we'd be surprised if you...
James Webb Space Telescope reveals two of the oldest and most distant galaxies ever seen
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured two of the most distant galaxies that were hidden until now, including one that may have formed just 350m years after the big bang. These galaxies are far brighter than anyone expected, surprising astronomers who are struggling to figure out how stars and galaxies could have formed so rapidly after the big bang, which occurred 13.8 billion years ago.
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures fiery hourglass as new star forms
The James Webb Space Telescope has once again unveiled a spectacular image of the cosmos, this time revealing the once-mysterious features of a protostar or a young star. The star was cocooned within a dark cloud named L1527, which made it difficult to view detailed features. In the Taurus star-forming region, these are only visible in infrared light, now perfectly captured by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).
NASA's CAPSTONE became the first cubesat mission to ever visit the moon
A toaster oven-sized NASA spacecraft will pave the way for a lunar orbital station that will help the U.S. space agency establish a permanent presence on the moon. NASA announced in a blog update that its 55-pound (25-kilogram) CAPSTONE cubesat spacecraft successfully inserted itself into orbit around the moon on Sunday, November 13.
Japan's Subaru Telescope will train 2,400 eyes on the sky to analyze "cosmic rainbows"
Japan's Subaru Telescope team just introduced a new instrument that will utilize roughly 2,400 fiberoptic cables to capture light from the stars with immense precision. The spectroscopy telescope is expected to start operations in 2024. In a press statement, the National Astronomical Observatory (NAO) of Japan said, "the ability to...
$600,000 GOAT monument is scheduled to meet Musk on November 26
Elon Musk's "super fans" shell out a whopping $600,000 for a baffling monument that resembles a goat riding a rocket with the new Twitter chief's head on it. The 30-feet Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) monument is on its way to meet its inspiration on November 26, according to a cryptocurrency company that calls itself "Elon Goat Token" ($EGT).
Sci-fi or reality? Scientists may know how to pinpoint wormholes in space
A team of scientists from the University of Sofia in Bulgaria believes they have discovered a new method for detecting wormholes — though they still only exist in theory. Wormholes are theorized shortcuts through space and time. Sci-fi depictions traditionally show a spacecraft traveling through a wormhole, or creating one, to traverse immense distances to far-off regions of the universe in a short amount of time.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
126K+
Followers
12K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0