NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine

The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
7 out of this world facts about Elon Musk's SpaceX

SpaceX should be well known to most readers at this point, but the company's history and significant achievements are well worth everyone getting to grips with. So, let's get stuck in. Given how much press the company has been receiving in the last few years, we'd be surprised if you...
James Webb Space Telescope reveals two of the oldest and most distant galaxies ever seen

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured two of the most distant galaxies that were hidden until now, including one that may have formed just 350m years after the big bang. These galaxies are far brighter than anyone expected, surprising astronomers who are struggling to figure out how stars and galaxies could have formed so rapidly after the big bang, which occurred 13.8 billion years ago.
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures fiery hourglass as new star forms

The James Webb Space Telescope has once again unveiled a spectacular image of the cosmos, this time revealing the once-mysterious features of a protostar or a young star. The star was cocooned within a dark cloud named L1527, which made it difficult to view detailed features. In the Taurus star-forming region, these are only visible in infrared light, now perfectly captured by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).
Sci-fi or reality? Scientists may know how to pinpoint wormholes in space

A team of scientists from the University of Sofia in Bulgaria believes they have discovered a new method for detecting wormholes — though they still only exist in theory. Wormholes are theorized shortcuts through space and time. Sci-fi depictions traditionally show a spacecraft traveling through a wormhole, or creating one, to traverse immense distances to far-off regions of the universe in a short amount of time.
