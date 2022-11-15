Read full article on original website
Related
From football to fungi: A former NFL quarterback’s new life as a mushroom farmer
At MycoLove Farm, a former quarterback is on a mission to raise awareness about the benefits of mushrooms.
Why the Colts are getting a lower 2023 draft pick because of Carson Wentz
That 2023 NFL Draft pick coming to the Indianapolis Colts from the Washington Commanders won't bump up into the second round. Carson Wentz isn't quite ready to return from the finger injury he suffered in Week 6, so Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday against the Houston Texans. Heinicke is also slated to remain the starter when Wentz returns. ...
Comments / 0