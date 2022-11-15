USS Gerald Ford arrives in United Kingdom

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier arrived in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, Monday for a scheduled port visit amid deployment.

The Ford is the largest aircraft carrier in the world and cost over $15 billion in overall construction, research, and development.

Ford deployed from Norfolk, Virginia on Oct. 4 and has been conducting exercises with NATO allies, including Canada, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, throughout their deployment.

During the visit, Sailors got a chance to experience the rich culture of Portsmouth through morale welfare and recreation tours to popular cultural and historical landmarks around the city. This port visit marks the first stop for the ships while deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) area of operations.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group consists of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, USS Normandy (CG 60), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

