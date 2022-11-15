You can now score the excellent Google Pixel 6a for just £299 thanks to an early Black Friday deal at the official Google Store. This early-bird Black Friday promotion, which knocks a full £100 off the usual rate, brings this excellent mid-range device down to its lowest price yet. You're getting a lot for your money here - and the chance to bag what's likely to be one of the best Black Friday phone deals (opens in new tab) on the market within this price range this year.

2 DAYS AGO