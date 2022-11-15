Read full article on original website
The Noonification: What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model? (11/19/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model?. By @whatsai [...
The Art of Debugging
As software engineers, debugging is an integral part of our jobs. You may have times as a Software Engineer when you are more concerned about fixing bugs than developing novel features. A debugging process can be divided into two categories:. Active: In this step, you investigate all methods of fixing...
The Website Accessibility Checklist
Accessibility means the design of products in a way that they can be used by people with disabilities. Many projects neglect this issue as any additional effort is seen as an unnecessary cost. However, taking into account differences in how (well and different) we perceive things like color, text, etc., this lack of attention dramatically shrinks your user base. Did you know that 8% of men are color blind?
Node Version Manager (NVM): How to Install and Use (Step-by-Step Guide)
As it turns out, the correct installation and usage of NVM on Windows OS often raises some questions due to the fact that there are some inaccuracies in the official repository of this tool. In this regard, in this article, I will tell you how to install NVM on your computer step by step in a more optimal way (MacOS users do not need to read this).
Rock Solid Splunk or How I Learned to Love Splunk Validated Architectures
Splunk can be a complex beast, with its various components, requirements, and best practices on top of the OS selection and infrastructure design…deploying it can feel like an impossible task. Lucky for us, Splunk has created Validated Architectures that are proven to be effective and….just work. To truly...
Growth Hacking With AI
How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World of Growth Hacking. AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon change the world of growth hacking forever. It's hard to say precisely when it will happen, but it's only a matter of time before AI is used to impact growth hacking and digital marketing significantly. In this article, we'll explain how AI will change the world of growth hacking and what you should do to prepare for these changes in the short and long term.
Javascript: No More callbacks, Use Promisify to Convert Callback to Promise
The callback is a function that is passed as a parameter to another function. And this function will be called inside the function. A promise is an object which is used to handle asynchronous operations. It is used to handle multiple asynchronous operations which may have a dependency on each other.
Have We Reached the Age of Modularity Maturity?
One of the main reasons to design microservices is that they enforce strong module boundaries. However, the cons of microservices are so huge that it’s like chopping off your right hand to learn to write with the left one; there are more manageable (and less painful!) ways to achieve the same result.
Inspiring Girls to Code Inspired Me: Allegra Shippy
After being a developer for around three years, Allegra Shippy, a software engineer at Bandwidth had taken for granted all the software and techy concepts that serve as a foundation for knowledge. So, when given the opportunity to teach sixth and seventh grade girls basic concepts in computer science, she had to think way back to the beginning.
Automated Testing with GitHub Actions
In this article, we want to explore how to automatically test our code with GitHub Actions when pushing updates to our remote repository. We will look at a minimal example to discover the main building blocks of GitHub Actions and learn how to set it up. Prerequisites. Some basic knowledge...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 78
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 78. Rate of practice speed, fourteen words to the minute. Good movement leads to good writing; good position leads to good movement. Watch the position; watch the movement.
A Guide to NFT Marketing; a Web3 Essential
For creatives, NFTs offer a chance to escape physical limitations, create in a world of limitless possibilities, and amass historically large amounts of riches for their work. Giving artiste the opportunity to make quality earnings from their digital works. Despite the fact that NFTs are a relatively young market, investors are eager to participate as their real-world worth rises.
Tom Burns on Hopfield Networks and the Nature of General AI
Neural networks are the backbone of deep learning, a branch of machine learning. Artificial intelligence (AI) is considered to be a subset of general AI. General artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer program to perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence or expertise. Neural networks work by filtering information and attempting to find patterns in that information.
The Shell and the Terminal: What's the Difference?
Whenever we give commands to a computer to perform a specific task using text, we refer to it as using the command line interface. When using a command line interface, we use text commands to make our programs work instead of a Graphical User Interface. Using the command line is a different way of interacting with the computer. In the Linux world, when we refer to the command line interface, we refer to a shell and, in most cases, to a bash shell. But often, we use a program to interact with the shell, called a terminal emulator. The shell and the terminal are different from each other but are often used interchangeably.
How Customer Persona is Becoming a Core Element of Businesses’ Digital Marketing Approach
What are you going to ask someone when they walk into your store? Most probably their preferences, like what would they like to have from your collection, right? And how will you approach a person to target them to become your customer? By researching about and assessing whether they like to use what you sell.
How Feed Algorithms Keep Us Glued to Our Screens
When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind - C S Lewis. The problem is not our smartphones or the internet, which actually can be put into many other purposes, even if they are used for mass behavior modification these days. The problem is the feed algorithms and the business model used by the platforms that use these feed algorithms to get the users glued into their online environments. People have unknowingly become subjects for their mass behavior tests, for which they are being monitored by these algorithms all the time.
The Noonification: How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps (11/17/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps.
The Hacker's Guide to Growth Marketing
Marketing has always been an essential backbone to the success of any business, but with the advent of technology it has grown beyond what it was formerly known for, with various forms of marketing taking the central stage in this blossoming age. A couple of years back, posting an Ad on a newspaper or headlining it as a commercial was premium marketing whereas now, marketing is involved in every inch of the consumers experience.
Why Your Product Needs to Integrate Using Webhooks
Every product gets to the point where they’re missing a key element to continue their growth trajectory. Integrations. Integrations with other popular services helps you acquire customers as well as retain them as your product becomes embedded in their workflows. However, creating these integrations consumes valuable engineering resources. It’s especially painful when you need to keep diverting engineering time to the next integration (and the next, and the next, and…).
How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies
Hey you, I assume you’re aware of the whole saga going on in crypto right now, lots of people have been hurt badly by the events that have been rolled out just this week. Even for me, it has been a rough week, but it helped to shine a light on the true adversarial world that is the cryptocurrency space.
