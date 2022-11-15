Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
‘This is golf heaven!’: Topgolf Louisville officially opens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Golfers have been waiting years for Topgolf Louisville to open. Mayor Greg Fischer and other leaders cut the ribbon on the new facility Friday morning. The 67,000-square-foot facility at the Oxmoor Center has three floors with a total of 102 bays, plus bars and dining options...
Wave 3
UofL beats NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville football beat NC State Saturday. Saturday’s score was 25 to 10, Cardinals take the win this weekend. This weekend’s game was Senior Night at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals take on the UK Wildcats November 26 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
wdrb.com
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Wave 3
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, November 19, 2022
It's the fourth one in Louisville. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT. Travelers hoping...
Wave 3
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
Wave 3
Turkey donations across Louisville
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers. Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD...
Wave 3
Anchorage Middletown Fire hosts CPAT
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness. Updated: 8 hours ago. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out,...
Wave 3
JCTC honors students in apprentice program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s Apprenticeship Week and Jefferson Community & Technical College is appreciating the students who go through the school’s apprentice program. An award ceremony was held Friday morning in the JCTC Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology Center. Employers around the area have a partnership with the school that allows students to go to JCTC as well as maintain an apprenticeship with a company.
Wave 3
Benefit at Churchill Downs supports Backside Learning Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 16th annual benefit for the Backside Learning Center was held at Churchill Downs Friday. According to the release, the event helps raise money to support the learning center. The Backside Learning Center offers educational opportunities and resources for the community of racetrack workers and families...
Wave 3
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/18
It opened ahead of Thanksgiving. Tod Moore is a Louisville native who believes he can be part of the solution because he intimately understands the problem. Families celebrate Adoption Day across Louisville and Southern Indiana. Updated: 3 hours ago. At Jefferson Family Court, the 26 adoptions meant permanent homes for...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 7 Pitt Swept by No. 4 Louisville on the Road
No. 7 Pitt traveled to take on No. 4 Louisville Friday night and ended up losing the match in a sweep for their first ACC loss of the season. The Panthers (25-3 overall, 15-1 ACC) lose their first game since Towson on Sept. 10, breaking an 18-game winning streak, the fourth longest in program, history. It is also their first conference loss since the Cardinals (25-2 overall, 16-1 ACC) the last game of the regular season in November 2021.
Wave 3
Wranglers catch final loose bull in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final bull that has been missing for weeks in Cherokee Park has finally been caught. 502LIVEStreamers/Tara Bassett went live on Facebook showing the wranglers catching the cow and how the search final came to a close. Basset said that the bull was loaded into a...
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
Wave 3
UofL Hospital achieves Gold Standard of Nursing Excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Hospital has achieved the highest national recognition awarded to a hospital for excellence in nursing. According to the release, the gold standard awards the hospital’s reflection of nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. With this credential, UofL Health joins a small and...
Wave 3
New exhibit at Frazier History Museum highlights some of Kentucky’s best rivalries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether it’s Kentucky vs Louisville or Trinity and St. X, there are plenty of storied rivalries across Kentucky. The Frazier History Museum has a new interactive exhibit showing off dozens of these rivalries!. They have nearly 180 items that date back hundreds of years. You...
Wave 3
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
Wave 3
Anchorage Fire department hopes to recruit high school, college students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday and Saturday, a Jefferson County fire department welcomed individuals to take the Candidate Physical Ability Test or CPAT. Anchorage Middletown Fire uses the CPAT to ignite a passion for the profession among high school and college students. In the past, officials say their fire...
Comments / 0