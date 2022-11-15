Read full article on original website
Connect Norfolk accepting 2023 Top 20 Under 40 nominatons
Connect Norfolk is now accepting nominations for the Top 20 Under 40 for the 2023, asking people to nominate consider nominating young professionals that are active in their workplace and in the community. Ideal candidates are individuals who demonstrate leadership and professional growth, while making the Norfolk area a better...
Bloomfield school board accepts superintendent's resignation
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school administrator is leaving at the end of the calendar year. According to the Bloomfield Community School District Board of Education, the board accepted superintendent Shane Alexander's resignation Monday night. In a statement sent to News Channel Nebraska Tuesday morning, board president Jason Hefner...
Dr. Keibler discusses growing together program at Wayne State
High school seniors planning to attend Wayne State College have a unique opportunity to be a part of the growing together program. Dr. Michael Keibler, executive director for cooperative education and industry liaison at Wayne State, says the program will allow kids in the program to get a cooperative education while working in Norfolk their senior year. He says employers involved in the program will start posting jobs in January, with students applying after break. However, the real fun begins in February.
Northeast Community College offers apprenticeship program
For anyone heading into college looking for that perfect job, or if you’re looking to change your career path, then the apprenticeship program at Northeast is just for you. Northeast Community College apprenticeship director Kim Anderson says this week is national apprenticeship week, which allows people to earn an income while learning both on the job and in the classroom. She says it this program is meant to help both traditional and nontraditional students.
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
Norfolk Water Pollution Control Plant honored with awards
The Norfolk Water Pollution Control (WPC) Plant was recognized at the Nebraska Water Environment Association conference earlier this month, as they received the Scott Wilber Award for outstanding operations and maintenance of a wastewater treatment facility. They also received two safety awards, with one being the Gold Safety Award for...
Beller voted Central Region player of the year; Brahmer, Cada also receive all-Central Region honors
Wayne State sophomore middle hitter Taya Beller was announced this morning as the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year as voted on by sports information directors in the Central Region. Two other Wildcats also received D2CCA All-Central Region honors as sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was voted First Team...
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
Wayne State football faces No. 19 Minnesota State in NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday
Wayne State travels to Mankato, Minnesota Saturday to face No. 19 Minnesota State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Kickoff is set for noon at Blakeslee Stadium. Both teams are 9-2 on the season and shared the NSIC regular season title with Bemidji State. Wayne State...
Nobody injured in head on collision near Stanton
Stanton County officials say nobody was hurt during a two vehicle accident early this morning. Sheriff Mike Unger said crews responded to a crash on 564th Avenue around 7:05 a.m. today. He says 56-year-old Julio Carrillo-Carilo of Columbus was driving northbound collided head on with 60-year-old Michael Doring of Stanton, who was carrying a semi-trailer with over 900 small pigs inside.
