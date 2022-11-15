For anyone heading into college looking for that perfect job, or if you’re looking to change your career path, then the apprenticeship program at Northeast is just for you. Northeast Community College apprenticeship director Kim Anderson says this week is national apprenticeship week, which allows people to earn an income while learning both on the job and in the classroom. She says it this program is meant to help both traditional and nontraditional students.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO