Have you ever imagined being able to take a picture and just magically dive into it as if it would be a door to another world?. Well, whether you thought about this or not, some people did, and thanks to them, it is now possible with AI! This is just one step away from teleportation and being able to be there physically. Maybe one day AI will help with that and fix an actual problem too! I’m just kidding, this is really cool, and I’m glad some people are working on it.

23 HOURS AGO