Read full article on original website
Related
HackerNoon
How Customer Persona is Becoming a Core Element of Businesses’ Digital Marketing Approach
What are you going to ask someone when they walk into your store? Most probably their preferences, like what would they like to have from your collection, right? And how will you approach a person to target them to become your customer? By researching about and assessing whether they like to use what you sell.
HackerNoon
When Driving Adoption for a Low-Code Platform, Does One Target Developers or No-Coders?
That’s a question that every low-code platform founder has been asking themselves. On the one hand, no-coders love building things fast. They usually come from other fields and carry different skill sets with them. They are focused on the business side of things and tend to know what it takes to get products to the market. What they sometimes lack is engineering logic. Therefore, when it comes to scaling no-coders still need to turn to “pro”-code and usually with the help of dev shops or freelance developers.
The Website Accessibility Checklist
Accessibility means the design of products in a way that they can be used by people with disabilities. Many projects neglect this issue as any additional effort is seen as an unnecessary cost. However, taking into account differences in how (well and different) we perceive things like color, text, etc., this lack of attention dramatically shrinks your user base. Did you know that 8% of men are color blind?
HackerNoon
The Noonification: How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps (11/17/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps.
Why Service Desk Is an Essential Component of Collaboration
Creating the right environment for effective collaboration takes thought and insight. There are often roadblocks. The top three barriers to successful collaboration are:. • A lack of clear vision from leadership • Siloed organization with a lack of inter-departmental working • A risk-averse culture. The behavior of senior...
HackerNoon
There was no digital security at FTX; a group email was used as key to all assets
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “Group email as private keys”. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. G - Digital Asset Custody. 65. The FTX Group did not...
Automated Testing with GitHub Actions
In this article, we want to explore how to automatically test our code with GitHub Actions when pushing updates to our remote repository. We will look at a minimal example to discover the main building blocks of GitHub Actions and learn how to set it up. Prerequisites. Some basic knowledge...
HackerNoon
The Hacker's Guide to Growth Marketing
Marketing has always been an essential backbone to the success of any business, but with the advent of technology it has grown beyond what it was formerly known for, with various forms of marketing taking the central stage in this blossoming age. A couple of years back, posting an Ad on a newspaper or headlining it as a commercial was premium marketing whereas now, marketing is involved in every inch of the consumers experience.
Rock Solid Splunk or How I Learned to Love Splunk Validated Architectures
Splunk can be a complex beast, with its various components, requirements, and best practices on top of the OS selection and infrastructure design…deploying it can feel like an impossible task. Lucky for us, Splunk has created Validated Architectures that are proven to be effective and….just work. To truly...
Using OBS Macros to Automate Your Processes for Streaming
As you begin developing a brand and a streaming presence, it is often desirable to define and establish your branding with digital assets that are used at the beginning and end of each of your streams. Often times we see this as an intro video that will broadcast to your...
HackerNoon
Developing a Cloud-Based App in 2023
Before you can start developing your cloud-based app, you need to create an MVP (minimum viable product). This is the simplest version of your cloud-based app and will require the least development time. It should also provide some basic features for your users. This way, you can focus on developing more features later.
HackerNoon
What is Cloud Computing for SMBs?
As companies continue to evolve in the digital age, they are starting to readily approach the world of cloud computing. It’s a need of an hour considering cloud apps will become pervasive in the digitally dominated world. By acknowledging the presence of cloud technology, CEOs can now make better...
HackerNoon
What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model?
Have you ever imagined being able to take a picture and just magically dive into it as if it would be a door to another world?. Well, whether you thought about this or not, some people did, and thanks to them, it is now possible with AI! This is just one step away from teleportation and being able to be there physically. Maybe one day AI will help with that and fix an actual problem too! I’m just kidding, this is really cool, and I’m glad some people are working on it.
HackerNoon
Networking at VC Events: How to Gain More Value?
The period from the beginning of September until the end of the year is considered the height of the business season all over the world. In autumn, a large number of international conferences, business events and meet-ups took and are still taking place, where venture investors, business angels, technology giants and startups flock. In order for the networking at meetings to be of high quality, not to make you waste your and other people's time, it is necessary to prepare for it. So we decided to share a few tips:
HackerNoon
Positive Sum DeFi: Shifting the Paradigm of Finance and Beyond
Most financial systems operate as zero-sum games, even on-chain; lending protocols are a great alternative to traditional finance, but they still pit customers against each other. While some of the core value prospects typically associated with crypto are transparency and more direct control over one’s finances, many within crypto/DeFi are...
HackerNoon
Finding the Best Method to Aggregate Data Feeds
In the presentation above, Connor Martin, Ex-head of Protocol Partnerships at Uniswap, examines the inner workings and potential vulnerabilities of the Uniswap TWAP oracle and oracle library – which Connor contributed to during his time at the DEX. Before we dive into his presentation, below are some key terms to know.
A Guide to NFT Marketing; a Web3 Essential
For creatives, NFTs offer a chance to escape physical limitations, create in a world of limitless possibilities, and amass historically large amounts of riches for their work. Giving artiste the opportunity to make quality earnings from their digital works. Despite the fact that NFTs are a relatively young market, investors are eager to participate as their real-world worth rises.
A Glance at Email Marketing for Crypto
Crypto Email marketing has come into the existence of the digital world to understand the power of the internet and the importance of owning your assets rather than allowing someone else to control them. So, why not apply the same logic to your audience, communication channel, and message? It's time to consider E-mail marketing as more than just another marketing strategy. Crypto E-mail marketing has the potential for increased growth, revenue, and engagement.
HackerNoon
No-Click Malware Is Here: Why Enterprises Must Prioritize Identity-First Security
Sectigo CSO & CISO Advisor David Mahdi gives advice on how identity-first security helps prevent no-click malware attacks from succeeding. As if enterprise security professionals weren’t busy enough guarding against a constant flurry of brazen cyber threats – see the recent. , for example – they are now...
Get a Job in Tech: Tim's Experience as a Developer Advocate
I am a Developer Advocate at StreamNative, working with the open source Apache Pulsar community. I have been working in tech related jobs from analyst to web master to programmer to field engineer to sales engineer to developer advocate for over 22 years. What is your educational background?. I have...
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0