When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind - C S Lewis. The problem is not our smartphones or the internet, which actually can be put into many other purposes, even if they are used for mass behavior modification these days. The problem is the feed algorithms and the business model used by the platforms that use these feed algorithms to get the users glued into their online environments. People have unknowingly become subjects for their mass behavior tests, for which they are being monitored by these algorithms all the time.

23 HOURS AGO