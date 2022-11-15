Read full article on original website
Why Service Desk Is an Essential Component of Collaboration
Creating the right environment for effective collaboration takes thought and insight. There are often roadblocks. The top three barriers to successful collaboration are:. • A lack of clear vision from leadership • Siloed organization with a lack of inter-departmental working • A risk-averse culture. The behavior of senior...
The Hacker's Guide to Growth Marketing
Marketing has always been an essential backbone to the success of any business, but with the advent of technology it has grown beyond what it was formerly known for, with various forms of marketing taking the central stage in this blossoming age. A couple of years back, posting an Ad on a newspaper or headlining it as a commercial was premium marketing whereas now, marketing is involved in every inch of the consumers experience.
Developing a Cloud-Based App in 2023
Before you can start developing your cloud-based app, you need to create an MVP (minimum viable product). This is the simplest version of your cloud-based app and will require the least development time. It should also provide some basic features for your users. This way, you can focus on developing more features later.
How Feed Algorithms Keep Us Glued to Our Screens
When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind - C S Lewis. The problem is not our smartphones or the internet, which actually can be put into many other purposes, even if they are used for mass behavior modification these days. The problem is the feed algorithms and the business model used by the platforms that use these feed algorithms to get the users glued into their online environments. People have unknowingly become subjects for their mass behavior tests, for which they are being monitored by these algorithms all the time.
Using OBS Macros to Automate Your Processes for Streaming
As you begin developing a brand and a streaming presence, it is often desirable to define and establish your branding with digital assets that are used at the beginning and end of each of your streams. Often times we see this as an intro video that will broadcast to your...
There was no digital security at FTX; a group email was used as key to all assets
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “Group email as private keys”. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. G - Digital Asset Custody. 65. The FTX Group did not...
Tom Burns on Hopfield Networks and the Nature of General AI
Neural networks are the backbone of deep learning, a branch of machine learning. Artificial intelligence (AI) is considered to be a subset of general AI. General artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer program to perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence or expertise. Neural networks work by filtering information and attempting to find patterns in that information.
The Noonification: What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model? (11/19/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model?. By @whatsai [...
No-Click Malware Is Here: Why Enterprises Must Prioritize Identity-First Security
Sectigo CSO & CISO Advisor David Mahdi gives advice on how identity-first security helps prevent no-click malware attacks from succeeding. As if enterprise security professionals weren’t busy enough guarding against a constant flurry of brazen cyber threats – see the recent. , for example – they are now...
Get a Job in Tech: Tim's Experience as a Developer Advocate
I am a Developer Advocate at StreamNative, working with the open source Apache Pulsar community. I have been working in tech related jobs from analyst to web master to programmer to field engineer to sales engineer to developer advocate for over 22 years. What is your educational background?. I have...
Cryptocurrency Security Threats: Lessons from Top Exchange Hacks
The digital nature of Bitcoin makes it vulnerable to hacking. While traditional banks holding fiat currencies are not exempt from breaches, incidents happen more frequently with cryptocurrencies. Since the emergence of Bitcoin, the loss due to theft within the system has surpassed $1 billion. As digital currencies become more valuable, security threats are increasing.
10 Marketing Strategy For Web3 Brands
Yes, web3 will forever change content marketing, but it is quite shocking to see that most web3 brands have some ridiculous marketing strategy. If you disagree, take a moment off and search 'web3 marketing strategy for brands?'. You probably going to see:. Community is king,. Content marketing is ideal. Email...
Why Is E-mail Marketing So Important?
While many businesses understand the importance of email marketing, they may not realize the importance of email design or other practices involved in e-mail marketing. In today's competitive marketplace, it is essential to stand out from the crowd, and Codecrew can help you do just that, and not only that, as they offer a full campaign assist on Klaviyo.
Rock Solid Splunk or How I Learned to Love Splunk Validated Architectures
Splunk can be a complex beast, with its various components, requirements, and best practices on top of the OS selection and infrastructure design…deploying it can feel like an impossible task. Lucky for us, Splunk has created Validated Architectures that are proven to be effective and….just work. To truly...
Optimizing for Positivity: Niches and the Future of Social Media
“‘Better social media’ is the new category.”. Okay, sounds like some far-fetched idea from a Silicon Valley CEO that is about to pour millions of dollars into the next Twitter, even though they are so removed from the average user experience they wouldn’t understand why an edit button is needed.
How Proactive API Visibility Could've Saved Optus From a Massive Data Breach
On 22 September 2022, Australia's second-largest telecom company, Optus, announced that it had suffered a significant data breach. Though the data breach details are not public, reports indicate that the breach was caused due to a human error. In this blog post, we will dive deeper into what happened and how organizations can take steps to avoid such a breach.
How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies
Hey you, I assume you’re aware of the whole saga going on in crypto right now, lots of people have been hurt badly by the events that have been rolled out just this week. Even for me, it has been a rough week, but it helped to shine a light on the true adversarial world that is the cryptocurrency space.
Hacker's gonna hack.
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. 75. The Debtors have cryptocurrency, digital assets and other critically sensitive data in repositories that have been the subject of unauthorized attempts to access. The Debtors have implemented certain defensive measures. The Debtors have been advised that attempts to access this property of the estate may create a risk of its loss to unauthorized persons. The Debtors expect to seek special relief from the Court to authorize measures to access this information as safely as possible. The Debtors are unable to create a list of their top 50 creditors that includes customers without access to the data repositories at issue, and may seek related relief from the Court as well if the problem cannot be promptly resolved.
Pros and Cons of Cybersecurity Automation
Analysts need assistance to keep up with cybersecurity needs. This encapsulates more than companies hiring more staff, despite perpetually increasing demand. Cybersecurity automation could revolutionize the industry, providing more protection and risk management supervision. However, automation creates concerns — how effectively can it detect and respond to cyberthreats? Can it...
ImageBank: An Easy Display Solution for Sharing a Large Number of Images
Through the confluence of a unique series of circumstances, the convoluted details of which I shall spare you, I ended up where I have a number of galleries that might have a few thousand images in them. I had written a “Gallery Builder” in the past that did a good...
