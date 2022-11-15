Read full article on original website
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
There was no digital security at FTX; a group email was used as key to all assets
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “Group email as private keys”. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. G - Digital Asset Custody. 65. The FTX Group did not...
The Noonification: How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps (11/17/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps.
Positive Sum DeFi: Shifting the Paradigm of Finance and Beyond
Most financial systems operate as zero-sum games, even on-chain; lending protocols are a great alternative to traditional finance, but they still pit customers against each other. While some of the core value prospects typically associated with crypto are transparency and more direct control over one’s finances, many within crypto/DeFi are...
NATIONS IN LIQUIDATION
What is Coming? by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. NATIONS IN LIQUIDATION. The war has become a war of exhaustion. One hears a great deal of the idea that "financial collapse" may bring it to an end. A number of people seem to be convinced that a war cannot be waged without money, that soldiers must be paid, munitions must be bought; that for this money is necessary and the consent of bank depositors; so that if all the wealth of the world were nominally possessed by some one man in a little office he could stop the war by saying simply, "I will lend you no more money."
How Feed Algorithms Keep Us Glued to Our Screens
When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind - C S Lewis. The problem is not our smartphones or the internet, which actually can be put into many other purposes, even if they are used for mass behavior modification these days. The problem is the feed algorithms and the business model used by the platforms that use these feed algorithms to get the users glued into their online environments. People have unknowingly become subjects for their mass behavior tests, for which they are being monitored by these algorithms all the time.
THE ECONOMIC PROCESS
The Future in America by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ECONOMIC PROCESS. Let me try now and make some sort of general picture of the American nation as it impresses itself upon me. It is, you will understand, the vision of a hurried bird of passage, defective and inaccurate at every point of detail, but perhaps for my present purpose not so very much the worse for that. The fact that I am transitory and bring a sort of theorizing naïveté to this review is just what gives me the chance to remark these obvious things the habituated have forgotten. I have already tried to render something of the effect of huge unrestrained growth and material progress that America first gives one, and I have pointed out that so far America seems to me only to refresh an old impression, to give starkly and startlingly what is going on everywhere, what is indeed as much in evidence in Birkenhead or Milan or London or Calcutta, a huge extension of human power and the scale of human operations. This growth was elaborated in the physical and chemical laboratories and the industrial experiments of the eighteenth and early nineteenth century, and chiefly in Europe. The extension itself is nothing typically American. Nevertheless America now shows it best. America is most under the stress and urgency of it, resonates most readily and loudly to its note.
The Catfish Effect on Crypto Rally
For the current market, the most important thing is to survive to see the new moon after the crypto tide. This past October, BTC's monthly moving average briefly held around $20,000. It was also one of the quietest Octobers on record for Bitcoin. The whole cryptocurrency market has maintained a volatile trend for quite a long time. And the market created by this volatility is also vulnerable to unstable news, which can cause an upset to the balance.
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines to underscore America's commitment to defend its treaty ally
Tom Burns on Hopfield Networks and the Nature of General AI
Neural networks are the backbone of deep learning, a branch of machine learning. Artificial intelligence (AI) is considered to be a subset of general AI. General artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer program to perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence or expertise. Neural networks work by filtering information and attempting to find patterns in that information.
Why Service Desk Is an Essential Component of Collaboration
Creating the right environment for effective collaboration takes thought and insight. There are often roadblocks. The top three barriers to successful collaboration are:. • A lack of clear vision from leadership • Siloed organization with a lack of inter-departmental working • A risk-averse culture. The behavior of senior...
HOW FAR WILL EUROPE GO TOWARD SOCIALISM?
What is Coming? by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. HOW FAR WILL EUROPE GO TOWARD SOCIALISM?. A number of people are saying that this war is to be the end of Individualism. "Go as you please" has had its death-blow. Out of this war, whatever else emerges, there will emerge a more highly organised State than existed before--that is to say, a less individualistic and more socialistic State. And there seems a heavy weight of probability on the side of this view. But there are also a number of less obvious countervailing considerations that may quite possibly modify or reverse this tendency.
Cryptocurrency Security Threats: Lessons from Top Exchange Hacks
The digital nature of Bitcoin makes it vulnerable to hacking. While traditional banks holding fiat currencies are not exempt from breaches, incidents happen more frequently with cryptocurrencies. Since the emergence of Bitcoin, the loss due to theft within the system has surpassed $1 billion. As digital currencies become more valuable, security threats are increasing.
Networking at VC Events: How to Gain More Value?
The period from the beginning of September until the end of the year is considered the height of the business season all over the world. In autumn, a large number of international conferences, business events and meet-ups took and are still taking place, where venture investors, business angels, technology giants and startups flock. In order for the networking at meetings to be of high quality, not to make you waste your and other people's time, it is necessary to prepare for it. So we decided to share a few tips:
THE PROBLEM OF THE BIRTH SUPPLY
Mankind in the Making by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE PROBLEM OF THE BIRTH SUPPLY. Within the last minute seven new citizens were born into that great English-speaking community which is scattered under various flags and governments throughout the world. And according to the line of thought developed in the previous paper we perceive that the real and ultimate business, so far as this world goes, of every statesman, every social organizer, every philanthropist, every business manager, every man who lifts his head for a moment from the mean pursuit of his immediate personal interests, from the gratification of his private desires, is, as the first and immediate thing, to do his best for these new-comers, to get the very best result, so far as his powers and activities can contribute to it, from their undeveloped possibilities.
How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies
Hey you, I assume you’re aware of the whole saga going on in crypto right now, lots of people have been hurt badly by the events that have been rolled out just this week. Even for me, it has been a rough week, but it helped to shine a light on the true adversarial world that is the cryptocurrency space.
The Hacker's Guide to Growth Marketing
Marketing has always been an essential backbone to the success of any business, but with the advent of technology it has grown beyond what it was formerly known for, with various forms of marketing taking the central stage in this blossoming age. A couple of years back, posting an Ad on a newspaper or headlining it as a commercial was premium marketing whereas now, marketing is involved in every inch of the consumers experience.
4 silos, 103 subsidiaries, 13 entities in-debt: That is the Corporate Structure of FTX
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of.
The Noonification: What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model? (11/19/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model?. By @whatsai [...
When are Barrel Exports Harmful
The barrel exports pattern is described in Basarat’s book (TypeScript Deep Dive), and looks like this:. /// index.ts export * from "./a"; export * from "./b"; // [···] export * from "./z";. It’s pretty common, most people use it, and I don’t blame them: it’s actually...
