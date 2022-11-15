ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

After Unspeakable Tragedy, UVA Students Left With One Question: Why?

By Ross Dellenger
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCQ0A_0jBLqHsz00

Hours after three football players were killed and two additional students were injured in an on-campus shooting, thousands united at a vigil of support and solidarity.

Editors’ note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — They marched from every corner of the University of Virginia campus, wrapped in blankets, sweaters and jackets, donning ski caps, baseball hats and hoodies.

They sat cross-legged or stood tall in the back. They squatted on the grass or leaned against pillars. They embraced one another in tear-filled hugs. Some knelt on concrete to pray.

College students should be loud, boisterous. But Monday night, if you listened closely, you instead heard the slightest weeping. A cough or two. The crunching of feet over fallen autumn foliage. Whispers into the chilly night. Some muffled cries.

They gathered here on The Lawn , the large, grassy court at the center of the grounds—their lit phones and candle lights raised high above their heads providing literal and figurative light after a dark day, their solidarity providing support just hours after an unspeakable tragedy enveloped this place and ended with three football players dead and two additional students injured from a shooting that unfolded on a bus following a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Gone are receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and defensive end D’Sean Perry. Running back Mike Hollins remains in critical condition and on a ventilator after undergoing emergency surgery for a gunshot wound to the back. A second survivor, who has yet to be identified, is reportedly in stable condition.

“We are praying for our teammates and their loved ones,” an unidentified Virginia football player—one of at least 50 members of the team who attended Monday’s vigil—told the crowd in a 60-second prayer. “We are asking God that you will be with them, be with their families, be with Mike as he fights. Put your hands of healing over him, Lord.”

The words broke 45 minutes of silent reflection and led to a line of mourning students leaving candles, flowers and notes before the group of football players seated on the steps of Old Cabell Hall.

“He’s gone! He’s gone! He’s gone!” screamed one player, his head buried in his hands.

While authorities arrested the suspect—former UVA walk-on running back Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.—a city stood mostly in silence. They prayed, they wept and they wondered: Why?

“We don’t know,” says Declan Long, a second-year student from Connecticut who, like so many here, was in shock. “It’s a sad day.”

On Sunday, starting at 10:39 p.m., students received university text alerts with news of a shooting on campus. The first few texts described the shooter as an “ACTIVE ATTACKER” and encouraged students to “RUN HIDE FIGHT,” says Charlie Olsen, a sophomore from Bethesda, Md., who provided the text alerts to Sports Illustrated .

Olsen’s fraternity brothers locked themselves upstairs at the Phi Kappa Psi house, which sits about 300 yards from the Culbreth Parking Garage, the location of the shooting. Some of Long’s friends heard the gunshots ring out Sunday night while at the Beta Theta Pi house, one of the closer fraternities to the shooting site.

After the suspect was apprehended around noon Monday, many students spent the day creating massive banners that hung from fraternity and sorority homes, most of them emblazoned with the jersey numbers and names of the victims: No. 1 (Davis), No. 15 (Chandler) and No. 41 (Perry).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsYE8_0jBLqHsz00
One of the many UVA frat houses paying tribute to three football players who were shot and killed on campus.

Ross Dellenger/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fjx5_0jBLqHsz00
An unidentified student reflects at the steps of Old Cabell Hall, where a vigil was held after an on-campus shooting.

Ross Dellenger/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5I6Q_0jBLqHsz00
Thousands of students congregated at The Lawn for almost an hour.

Ross Dellenger/Sports Illustrated

“Virginia Strong,” one read.

“Rest In Power,” read another.

Just down the street, bouquets of flowers were left at the Culbreth garage entrance, which sits across from the UVA’s drama building. Less than one mile south of there, dozens of notes, flowers and candles lined the student entrance to Scott Stadium. More than a dozen television news crews blocked sidewalks, TV vans lined streets and waves of students marched toward the center of campus.

At a prayer service preceding the vigil, more than 250 people gathered at St. Paul’s Memorial Church to mourn those lost. “It’s awful,” says pastor Will Peyton. One man exiting the church reminded friends of a grim reality in light of the deaths. “We’ll all be gone some day,” he said.

One woman sent attendees out with a plea: “Let us go into the world to shine as light in the darkness and be the instruments of God’s peace,” she said.

An hour later, at the steps of Old Cabell Hall, football players were despondent, staring into the lit mass of mourners before them. The Lawn shimmered in the dark night as students left their candles, one by one in a receiving line.

As the students and players began to leave, one football player trudged along the concrete sidewalk, a hood pulled over his head, his back hunched and eyes bloodshot.

“I have to go,” he politely says, waving off an inquiring reporter. “I gotta catch up to my buddy. He’s crying in the car.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

UVA football player's father speaks out

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy