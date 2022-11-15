ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok's new 'post to view' feature explained

By Becca Monaghan
 5 days ago

TikTok's new "post to view" feature has left users feeling divided after being greeted with blurred TikTok videos and text overlays prompting them to upload.

It comes as the latest addition to TikTok’s 'Now' feature, which has been described as a "daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most".

TikTokers now receive daily ‘Time to Now’ notifications with a prompt to upload a candid ten-second video or a photo to share with friends. Once posted within the three-minute window, it will then unlock other posts for you to see.

The feature has been implemented into the app for many US users. However, many others across the globe will have to download a separate app to try it out.

@thatmomabigail

I am so confused!! #whereismyfyp #fyp #HausLabsFoundation



Sound familiar?

Many TikTokers have struck up a resemblance to BeReal, the app that waves goodbye to meticulously planned feeds and edited photos.

Founded in 2019, the app has been downloaded around 7.5 million times, according to Apptopia .

BeReal gives users "a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life," says the company.

Users get allocated a two-minute posting window at any given time of the day – so they can't pre-plan the content.

How to try TikTok's new feature:

If you are already seeing the "post to view" notification, it means the new feature is available to use in-app.

If not, simply download TikTok Now from Google Play or App Store, open the app and create an account. Users are able to use their TikTok log-in details by clicking the "start as" button.

