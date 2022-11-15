Lizzo to perform at Fiserv Forum in May

Calling all Lizzo fans! The Grammy award-winning superstar is coming to Milwaukee.

Lizzo is bringing her "The Special 2our" to Fiserv Forum on May 16, Live National announced Monday.

The performance will be part of the second leg of her tour.

The tour comes after her latest album, "Special" which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart and was hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”

Tickets for the Milwaukee performance will go on sale on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. To purchase them, click here.

