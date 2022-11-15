List: The biggest fish caught in Ohio
(STACKER) – Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Ohio using data from Land Big Fish . The fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Black Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 18.125″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Ronald Stone in 1981
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 3 lbs 4.48 oz
– Length: 12.75″
– Location: Salt Fork Reservoir
– Record set by Willis D. Nicholes in 1990
Bowfin
– Weight: 11 lbs 11.04 oz
– Length: 33.25″
– Location: Nettle Lake
– Record set by Christopher A. Boling in 1987
Brown Trout
– Weight: 14 lbs 10.8 oz
– Length: 27.25″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Robert B. Campbell in 2012
Buffalo
Buffalo
– Weight: 46 lbs 0.16 oz
– Length: 42″
– Location: Hoover Reservoir
– Record set by Tim Veit in 1999
Bullhead
– Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Hugh Lawrence Jr. in 1986
Burbot
– Weight: 17 lbs 5.28 oz
– Length: 36″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Bud Clute in 1999
Carp
– Weight: 50 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 40″
– Location: Paint Creek
– Record set by Judson Holton in 1967
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 26.25″
– Location: Long Lake
– Record set by Ronald P. Kotch in 1961
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 37 lbs 10.4 oz
– Length: 41.5″
– Location: LaDue Reservoir
– Record set by Gus J. Gronowski in 1992
Chinook (King) Salmon
– Weight: 29 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 42.875″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Walter Shumaker in 1989
Coho Salmon
Coho Salmon
– Weight: 13 lbs 10.8 oz
– Length: 34.75″
– Location: Huron River
– Record set by Barney Freeman in 1982
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 76 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 58.625″
– Location: Clendening Lake
– Record set by Richard Affolter in 1979
Freshwater Drum
– Weight: 23 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 37.125″
– Location: Sandusky River
– Record set by James S. Williams in 2001
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 99 oz
– Length: 10 5/8″
– Location: Farm Pond
– Record set by Timothy C. Hively in 2005
Hybrid Bass
– Weight: 17 lbs 10.88 oz
– Length: 31″
– Location: Deer Creek Lake
– Record set by Rosemary Shaver in 2001
Hybrid Sunfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 03 oz
– Length: 12.25″
– Location: Farm Pond
– Record set by Ray Durham in 2003
Lake Trout
– Weight: 20 lbs 7.84 oz
– Length: 34″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Tom Harbison in 2000
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 13 lbs 2.08 oz
– Length: 25.063″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Roy Landsberger in 1976
Longear Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 1.6 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Portage County Farm Pond
– Record set by Scott Boykin in 2009
Longnose Gar
– Weight: 25 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 49″
– Location: Ohio River
– Record set by Flora Irvin in 1966
Muskellunge
– Weight: 55 lbs 2.08 oz
– Length: 50.25″
– Location: Piedmont Lake
– Record set by Joe D. Lykins in 1972
Northern Pike
– Weight: 22 lbs 6.08 oz
– Length: 43″
– Location: Lyre Lake
– Record set by Chris Campbell in 1988
Pumpkinseed Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 9.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Terry Rush in 2001
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 21 lbs 4.8 oz
– Length: 38″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Jason Brooks in 2010
Redear Sunfish
– Weight: 3 lbs 9.28 oz
– Length: 15″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Bert Redman in 1998
Rock Bass
– Weight: 1 lbs 15.52 oz
– Length: 14.75″
– Location: Deer Creek near London
– Record set by George A. Keller in 1932
Sauger
– Weight: 7 lbs 4.96 oz
– Length: 24.5″
– Location: Maumee River
– Record set by Bryan Wicks in 1981
Saugeye
– Weight: 14 lbs 04 oz
– Length: 30 1/8″
– Location: Antrim Lake
– Record set by Roger Sizemore in 2004
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 9 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 23.5″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Randy Van Dam in 1993
Spotted Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 21″
– Location: Lake White
– Record set by Roger Trainer in 1976
Striped Bass
– Weight: 37 lbs 1.6 oz
– Length: 41.25″
– Location: West Branch Reservoir
– Record set by Mark Chuifo in 1993
Sucker
– Weight: 9 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 27.5″
– Location: Leesville Lake
– Record set by Wayne Gleason in 1977
Tiger Muskellunge
– Weight: 31 lbs 10.64 oz
– Length: 47″
– Location: Turkeyfoot Lake
– Record set by Matt Amedeo in 2006
Walleye
– Weight: 16 lbs 3.04 oz
– Length: 33″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Tom Haberman in 1999
Warmouth
– Weight: 1 lbs 5.12 oz
– Length: 10.75″
– Location: Mahoning County Farm Pond
– Record set by Douglas Koenig in 2009
White Bass
– Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 21″
– Location: gravel pit
– Record set by Ira Sizemore in 1983
White Crappie
– Weight: 3 lbs 14.4 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Kyle Rock in 1995
White Perch
– Weight: 1 lbs 11.52 oz
– Length: 14.125″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Terry R. Patton in 2011
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 14.5″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Charles Thomas in 1984
