ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

List: The biggest fish caught in Ohio

By Stacker
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdfLd_0jBLq4Un00

(STACKER) – Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Garth Brooks announces Las Vegas residency; tickets are limited

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Ohio using data from Land Big Fish . The fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhtjx_0jBLq4Un00

1 / 40Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 18.125″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Ronald Stone in 1981

Huge pothole causes flat tires on I-90 during rush hour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJyJZ_0jBLq4Un00

2 / 40dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 4.48 oz
– Length: 12.75″
– Location: Salt Fork Reservoir
– Record set by Willis D. Nicholes in 1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4N5R_0jBLq4Un00

3 / 40Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

– Weight: 11 lbs 11.04 oz
– Length: 33.25″
– Location: Nettle Lake
– Record set by Christopher A. Boling in 1987

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7U9N_0jBLq4Un00

4 / 40Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 14 lbs 10.8 oz
– Length: 27.25″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Robert B. Campbell in 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uexwd_0jBLq4Un00

5 / 40Eden, Janine and Jim // Wikimedia Commons

Abandoned Cleveland: Plans underway for Sidaway Bridge

Buffalo

– Weight: 46 lbs 0.16 oz
– Length: 42″
– Location: Hoover Reservoir
– Record set by Tim Veit in 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYzri_0jBLq4Un00

6 / 40WH_Pics // Shutterstock

Bullhead

– Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Hugh Lawrence Jr. in 1986

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWnyV_0jBLq4Un00

7 / 40Neon_TI // Shutterstock

Burbot

– Weight: 17 lbs 5.28 oz
– Length: 36″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Bud Clute in 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNHBD_0jBLq4Un00

8 / 40Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

‘It’s disgusting’: Rat population growing in downtown Cleveland

Carp

– Weight: 50 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 40″
– Location: Paint Creek
– Record set by Judson Holton in 1967

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAhom_0jBLq4Un00

9 / 40Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 26.25″
– Location: Long Lake
– Record set by Ronald P. Kotch in 1961

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnFb6_0jBLq4Un00

10 / 40Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 37 lbs 10.4 oz
– Length: 41.5″
– Location: LaDue Reservoir
– Record set by Gus J. Gronowski in 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbsDg_0jBLq4Un00

11 / 40Kevin Cass // Shutterstock

Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 29 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 42.875″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Walter Shumaker in 1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ue8d1_0jBLq4Un00

12 / 40Troutnut // Shutterstock

Cleveland Clinic to soon bill for MyChart messages

Coho Salmon

– Weight: 13 lbs 10.8 oz
– Length: 34.75″
– Location: Huron River
– Record set by Barney Freeman in 1982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ng8fN_0jBLq4Un00

13 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 76 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 58.625″
– Location: Clendening Lake
– Record set by Richard Affolter in 1979

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsAX4_0jBLq4Un00

14 / 40Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 23 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 37.125″
– Location: Sandusky River
– Record set by James S. Williams in 2001

15 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 99 oz
– Length: 10 5/8″
– Location: Farm Pond
– Record set by Timothy C. Hively in 2005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4g8p_0jBLq4Un00

16 / 40Canva

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 17 lbs 10.88 oz
– Length: 31″
– Location: Deer Creek Lake
– Record set by Rosemary Shaver in 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXHMk_0jBLq4Un00

17 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Hybrid Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 03 oz
– Length: 12.25″
– Location: Farm Pond
– Record set by Ray Durham in 2003

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eu4Vs_0jBLq4Un00

18 / 40Pi-Lens // Shutterstock

Lake Trout

– Weight: 20 lbs 7.84 oz
– Length: 34″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Tom Harbison in 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361C2R_0jBLq4Un00

19 / 40Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 13 lbs 2.08 oz
– Length: 25.063″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Roy Landsberger in 1976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1izx_0jBLq4Un00

20 / 40Dewitt // Shutterstock

Longear Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 1.6 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Portage County Farm Pond
– Record set by Scott Boykin in 2009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tq0L_0jBLq4Un00

21 / 40Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 25 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 49″
– Location: Ohio River
– Record set by Flora Irvin in 1966

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9VIW_0jBLq4Un00

22 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Muskellunge

– Weight: 55 lbs 2.08 oz
– Length: 50.25″
– Location: Piedmont Lake
– Record set by Joe D. Lykins in 1972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrJLk_0jBLq4Un00

23 / 40FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 22 lbs 6.08 oz
– Length: 43″
– Location: Lyre Lake
– Record set by Chris Campbell in 1988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QYrh_0jBLq4Un00

24 / 40Glass and Nature // Shutterstock

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 9.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Terry Rush in 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UElqU_0jBLq4Un00

25 / 40Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 21 lbs 4.8 oz
– Length: 38″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Jason Brooks in 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j87gi_0jBLq4Un00

26 / 40Clint H // Shutterstock

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 9.28 oz
– Length: 15″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Bert Redman in 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AUrf_0jBLq4Un00

27 / 40Steve Brigman // Shutterstock

Rock Bass

– Weight: 1 lbs 15.52 oz
– Length: 14.75″
– Location: Deer Creek near London
– Record set by George A. Keller in 1932

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFcJ8_0jBLq4Un00

28 / 40Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Sauger

– Weight: 7 lbs 4.96 oz
– Length: 24.5″
– Location: Maumee River
– Record set by Bryan Wicks in 1981

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5Z4Z_0jBLq4Un00

29 / 40RLS Photo // Shutterstock

Saugeye

– Weight: 14 lbs 04 oz
– Length: 30 1/8″
– Location: Antrim Lake
– Record set by Roger Sizemore in 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2480Tl_0jBLq4Un00

30 / 40CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 9 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 23.5″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Randy Van Dam in 1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SH5Be_0jBLq4Un00

31 / 40Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 21″
– Location: Lake White
– Record set by Roger Trainer in 1976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEMcH_0jBLq4Un00

32 / 40slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 37 lbs 1.6 oz
– Length: 41.25″
– Location: West Branch Reservoir
– Record set by Mark Chuifo in 1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hV0ra_0jBLq4Un00

33 / 40Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Sucker

– Weight: 9 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 27.5″
– Location: Leesville Lake
– Record set by Wayne Gleason in 1977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MZiB_0jBLq4Un00

34 / 40Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 31 lbs 10.64 oz
– Length: 47″
– Location: Turkeyfoot Lake
– Record set by Matt Amedeo in 2006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lDO8_0jBLq4Un00

35 / 40wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 16 lbs 3.04 oz
– Length: 33″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Tom Haberman in 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Lcb1_0jBLq4Un00

36 / 40Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 5.12 oz
– Length: 10.75″
– Location: Mahoning County Farm Pond
– Record set by Douglas Koenig in 2009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Bqcg_0jBLq4Un00

37 / 40Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 21″
– Location: gravel pit
– Record set by Ira Sizemore in 1983

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4kpf_0jBLq4Un00

38 / 40Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 14.4 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Kyle Rock in 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxiK5_0jBLq4Un00

39 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

White Perch

– Weight: 1 lbs 11.52 oz
– Length: 14.125″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Terry R. Patton in 2011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QthSY_0jBLq4Un00

40 / 40John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 14.5″
– Location: Lake Erie
– Record set by Charles Thomas in 1984

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

75K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy