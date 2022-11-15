List: The biggest fish caught in Ohio

(STACKER) – Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Ohio using data from Land Big Fish . The fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

1 / 40Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 18.125″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Ronald Stone in 1981

2 / 40dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 4.48 oz

– Length: 12.75″

– Location: Salt Fork Reservoir

– Record set by Willis D. Nicholes in 1990

3 / 40Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

– Weight: 11 lbs 11.04 oz

– Length: 33.25″

– Location: Nettle Lake

– Record set by Christopher A. Boling in 1987

4 / 40Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 14 lbs 10.8 oz

– Length: 27.25″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Robert B. Campbell in 2012

5 / 40Eden, Janine and Jim // Wikimedia Commons

Buffalo

– Weight: 46 lbs 0.16 oz

– Length: 42″

– Location: Hoover Reservoir

– Record set by Tim Veit in 1999

6 / 40WH_Pics // Shutterstock

Bullhead

– Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 18.5″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Hugh Lawrence Jr. in 1986

7 / 40Neon_TI // Shutterstock

Burbot

– Weight: 17 lbs 5.28 oz

– Length: 36″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Bud Clute in 1999

8 / 40Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Carp

– Weight: 50 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 40″

– Location: Paint Creek

– Record set by Judson Holton in 1967

9 / 40Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 26.25″

– Location: Long Lake

– Record set by Ronald P. Kotch in 1961

10 / 40Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 37 lbs 10.4 oz

– Length: 41.5″

– Location: LaDue Reservoir

– Record set by Gus J. Gronowski in 1992

11 / 40Kevin Cass // Shutterstock

Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 29 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 42.875″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Walter Shumaker in 1989

12 / 40Troutnut // Shutterstock

Coho Salmon

– Weight: 13 lbs 10.8 oz

– Length: 34.75″

– Location: Huron River

– Record set by Barney Freeman in 1982

13 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 76 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 58.625″

– Location: Clendening Lake

– Record set by Richard Affolter in 1979

14 / 40Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 23 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 37.125″

– Location: Sandusky River

– Record set by James S. Williams in 2001

15 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 99 oz

– Length: 10 5/8″

– Location: Farm Pond

– Record set by Timothy C. Hively in 2005

16 / 40Canva

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 17 lbs 10.88 oz

– Length: 31″

– Location: Deer Creek Lake

– Record set by Rosemary Shaver in 2001

17 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Hybrid Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 03 oz

– Length: 12.25″

– Location: Farm Pond

– Record set by Ray Durham in 2003

18 / 40Pi-Lens // Shutterstock

Lake Trout

– Weight: 20 lbs 7.84 oz

– Length: 34″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Tom Harbison in 2000

19 / 40Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 13 lbs 2.08 oz

– Length: 25.063″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Roy Landsberger in 1976

20 / 40Dewitt // Shutterstock

Longear Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 1.6 oz

– Length: 10.5″

– Location: Portage County Farm Pond

– Record set by Scott Boykin in 2009

21 / 40Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 25 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 49″

– Location: Ohio River

– Record set by Flora Irvin in 1966

22 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Muskellunge

– Weight: 55 lbs 2.08 oz

– Length: 50.25″

– Location: Piedmont Lake

– Record set by Joe D. Lykins in 1972

23 / 40FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 22 lbs 6.08 oz

– Length: 43″

– Location: Lyre Lake

– Record set by Chris Campbell in 1988

24 / 40Glass and Nature // Shutterstock

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 9.5″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Terry Rush in 2001

25 / 40Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 21 lbs 4.8 oz

– Length: 38″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Jason Brooks in 2010

26 / 40Clint H // Shutterstock

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 9.28 oz

– Length: 15″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Bert Redman in 1998

27 / 40Steve Brigman // Shutterstock

Rock Bass

– Weight: 1 lbs 15.52 oz

– Length: 14.75″

– Location: Deer Creek near London

– Record set by George A. Keller in 1932

28 / 40Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Sauger

– Weight: 7 lbs 4.96 oz

– Length: 24.5″

– Location: Maumee River

– Record set by Bryan Wicks in 1981

29 / 40RLS Photo // Shutterstock

Saugeye

– Weight: 14 lbs 04 oz

– Length: 30 1/8″

– Location: Antrim Lake

– Record set by Roger Sizemore in 2004

30 / 40CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 9 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 23.5″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Randy Van Dam in 1993

31 / 40Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 21″

– Location: Lake White

– Record set by Roger Trainer in 1976

32 / 40slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 37 lbs 1.6 oz

– Length: 41.25″

– Location: West Branch Reservoir

– Record set by Mark Chuifo in 1993

33 / 40Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Sucker

– Weight: 9 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 27.5″

– Location: Leesville Lake

– Record set by Wayne Gleason in 1977

34 / 40Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 31 lbs 10.64 oz

– Length: 47″

– Location: Turkeyfoot Lake

– Record set by Matt Amedeo in 2006

35 / 40wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 16 lbs 3.04 oz

– Length: 33″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Tom Haberman in 1999

36 / 40Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 5.12 oz

– Length: 10.75″

– Location: Mahoning County Farm Pond

– Record set by Douglas Koenig in 2009

37 / 40Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 21″

– Location: gravel pit

– Record set by Ira Sizemore in 1983

38 / 40Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 14.4 oz

– Length: 18.5″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Kyle Rock in 1995

39 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

White Perch

– Weight: 1 lbs 11.52 oz

– Length: 14.125″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Terry R. Patton in 2011

40 / 40John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 14.5″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Charles Thomas in 1984

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.