You’ll see these familiar faces in FOX 8’s Celebrity Turkey Bowl
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 Celebrity Turkey Bowl contestants have been announced!
Watch these celebrities compete Wednesday, Nov. 23 right here on FOX 8 News in the Morning. They are competing for $5,000 for the charity of their choice.List: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year
Here’s the full list of celebrity contestants:
Round 1
- Scott Sabol competing for St. Vincent De Paul Society
- John Sabol competing for ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter
and
- Guardians mascot Slider competing for Cleveland Guardians Charities
- Cavaliers mascot Moondog competing for KultureCity
Round 2
- Joe Toohey competing for Children’s Hunger Alliance
- Jen Toohey competing for UH Rainbow & Children’s
and
- Andre Knot competing for Rec2connect
- Cleveland Guardians Mustard competing for Cleveland Guardians Charities
Round 3
- Bernie Kosar competing for Community at the Core
- Greg Pruitt competing for A Special Wish Northeast Ohio
and
- Amanda Berry competing for National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
- Lil John competing for Womankind
Want to take part in the 23rd annual Turkey Bowl?
We are looking for 16 fun-loving, energetic people to join us on Thanksgiving morning at FOX 8 Lanes, also known as our garage.
