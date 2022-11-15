ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

You’ll see these familiar faces in FOX 8’s Celebrity Turkey Bowl

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muGTX_0jBLobYn00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 Celebrity Turkey Bowl contestants have been announced!

Watch these celebrities compete Wednesday, Nov. 23 right here on FOX 8 News in the Morning. They are competing for $5,000 for the charity of their choice.

List: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year

Here’s the full list of celebrity contestants:

Round 1

and

Round 2

and

Round 3

and

Ralphie talks ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel

Want to take part in the 23rd annual Turkey Bowl?

We are looking for 16 fun-loving, energetic people to join us on Thanksgiving morning at FOX 8 Lanes, also known as our garage.

Send us a video and explanation of whatever it takes to stand out by registering here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Here's where to find the best barbecue around

barbequePhoto by Luis Santayo (Creative Commons) I know that the Akron area is not necessarily known for its barbecue. But I can say with confidence that this is going to change. Why? Because I've found some fantastic barbecue, right here in Rubber City. This list includes several options that are sure to delight everyone. I'm going to list these out by price going from lowest to highest.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

75K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy