You’ll see these familiar faces in FOX 8’s Celebrity Turkey Bowl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 Celebrity Turkey Bowl contestants have been announced!

Watch these celebrities compete Wednesday, Nov. 23 right here on FOX 8 News in the Morning. They are competing for $5,000 for the charity of their choice.

Here’s the full list of celebrity contestants:

Round 1

and

Guardians mascot Slider competing for Cleveland Guardians Charities

Cavaliers mascot Moondog competing for KultureCity

Round 2

Joe Toohey competing for Children’s Hunger Alliance

Jen Toohey competing for UH Rainbow & Children’s

and

Andre Knot competing for Rec2connect

Cleveland Guardians Mustard competing for Cleveland Guardians Charities

Round 3

Bernie Kosar competing for Community at the Core

Greg Pruitt competing for A Special Wish Northeast Ohio

and

Amanda Berry competing for National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Lil John competing for Womankind

Want to take part in the 23rd annual Turkey Bowl?

We are looking for 16 fun-loving, energetic people to join us on Thanksgiving morning at FOX 8 Lanes, also known as our garage.

Send us a video and explanation of whatever it takes to stand out by registering here .

