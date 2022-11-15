Read full article on original website
Best Twitter app alternatives for Android – 2022
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, things have been kind of chaotic. At the time of writing this article, things are not going well, so we’ve decided to present you with some alternatives to Twitter, just in case. Now, do keep in mind there is no direct replacement for Twitter, of course. There are a number of other product that can serve as Twitter app alternatives, to a degree, and we’ll list some of the best ones below.
The YouTube television app just got a new splash screen
It’s not often that a company posts a full blog post advertising a new splash screen for their app. YouTube, however, felt it needed to go the extra mile. The YouTube television app just got a new splash screen, and the company is so excited to let you know about it.
YouTube Music gets rid of the 'dislike' button
At this point, it seems that YouTube is against the notion of “dislikes”. After getting rid of the “dislike” counter on YouTube proper last year, the company seems to be turning toward its music streaming service. YouTube Music is bringing an update that will get rid of the “dislike” button.
New Twitter users won't be able to get verified straight away
According to a new report, new Twitter users won’t be able to get verified straight away. They will have to wait for 90 days before they can do so, according to the About Twitter Blue page. New Twitter users won’t be able to get verified immediately. Now, as...
3 best ways to market your new Android app
You’ve done a great job building an app from the ground up that you believe everyone would love and make frequent use of. However, quickly after its launch, your downloads do not hit the targets you thought they would, so what exactly is the deal with that?. For one,...
Twitter Blue subscription now require 90-day wait on new accounts
Maybe, verifying all Twitter Blue subscribers was a bad idea, but now Elon’s team is trying to backtrack by adding a wait time. To prevent the abuse of the blue tick among users, Twitter is now demanding that new accounts wait 90 days before accessing the Blue subscription. This is coming just days after the company stopped users from subscribing to the Blue platform.
Tips for going viral on TikTok
Going viral on TikTok is something that brands and consumers alike strive for – the potential to have millions of people see your content is too tantalizing to pass up. However, going viral on the video sharing app is more difficult than many would expect with all the competition and fickle consumer trends. This article will cover some of tips that can help you go viral on TikTok.
Most Twitter employees opted to leave after Musk's ultimatum
Elon Musk may be facing a huge crisis at Twitter. He has already fired about half of the company’s workforce, and the majority of the remaining employees have reportedly opted to leave too. This is after Musk gave them an ultimatum to be prepared for difficult times ahead. Twitter...
The Google app is getting Material You soon
Since Google unveiled Material You last year, the company has been on a spree applying this new aesthetic to its first-party apps. While it gave the newest look to the mass majority of its apps, there are a few that are still in the queue. For instance, the Google app is next in line to receive Material You.
How AI is being used in our daily lives
In recent years, AI has gone from a spooky word with vague connotations of robots, to a commonplace and better-understood term. There is more of an understanding and acceptance that many of our daily activities are aided by artificial intelligence, from listening to music to ordering takeout. A 2017 study...
Your Chromebook will make a fun sound when you plug it in
Google is making a small but interesting change to ChromeOS and Chromebook devices charging status. When you plug your device into power, a funny sound will inform you about the power level. The change might not seem like a big one, but it’s still a forward step for Chromebooks.
Amazon layoffs will continue into 2023
Recently, we got the news that Amazon was in the process of laying off around 10,000 employees. Now, it appears that the situation is far from over. According to a letter sent to Amazon employees, the layoffs will continue into early 2023. Amazon is experiencing some financial issues due to...
Flux is a minimalistic weather app with a Googley feeling
I tried out a ton of weather apps recently, mainly because I wanted a specific type of widget. On top of that, I was looking for an app that looks minimalistic as well. After trying a ton of apps, I’ve stumbled upon Flux, and immediately liked the app. Flux...
New WhatsApp feature will let you search for businesses
You can use WhatsApp for many different things, and the app continues to add additional functionality. According to Engadget, WhatsApp will soon let you search for businesses right within the app. This will eliminate the need to venture outward to another app. WhatsApp has become a bit of a shopping...
OnePlus 11 will feature a ceramic body, it seems
The OnePlus 11 will be made out of ceramic, if the latest piece of info is to be believed. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. That is the same tipster who confirmed that OnePlus plans to use the UFS 4.0 flash storage here. He also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will fuel the phone, though we already knew that.
Meta fires employees for misusing account access
Meta has recently gone through a pretty big job cut, and it appears that the company had to get rid of a few more people. According to Engadget, Meta had to fire several employees over hijacking Facebook and Instagram accounts. As you know, Facebook and Instagram are owned by Meta....
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 in more markets
Samsung is widely rolling out the Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The rollout began in the US last week for users who participated in the company’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program. Those on Android 12 are also now getting the new Android version.
Samsung teams up with Genshin Impact for a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has collaborated with the popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact to launch a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 4. The duo customized the foldable’s exterior and retail packaging with exclusive artwork themed to the game. They gave a similar aesthetic to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as well.
Save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch for Black Friday
Just over a month after its release, the Google Pixel Watch is finally getting its first discount. Today, it is discounted to $299. That’s taking $50 off of its regular price for Black Friday. The Pixel Watch is Google’s first smartwatch, even though it’s definitely made by Fitbit who...
Amazon's Echo Show 15 is cheaper than ever before
Amazon has discounted the Echo Show 15 to its lowest price ever, for Black Friday. That brings it down to just $169. Saving you around $80 off of the regular price. That’s a pretty good price for the Echo Show 15, since it can be so flexible and versatile in your home. This is one of many Echo Show devices on sale right now.
