Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, things have been kind of chaotic. At the time of writing this article, things are not going well, so we’ve decided to present you with some alternatives to Twitter, just in case. Now, do keep in mind there is no direct replacement for Twitter, of course. There are a number of other product that can serve as Twitter app alternatives, to a degree, and we’ll list some of the best ones below.

2 DAYS AGO