Albemarle County, VA

71-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 71-year-old driver.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and officers from the Albemarle County Police Department responded to the 300 block of Ortman Road for a reported single-vehicle crash.

‘It was just a lot to take in at once’: UVA students gather for vigil in wake of deadly shooting, lockdown on campus

Upon arrival, first responders found a man — now identified as 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette of Afton, Virginia — dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

According to authorities, this is the thirteenth traffic fatality crash to be investigated by Albemarle Police — this does not include fatal crashes investigated by Virginia State Police.

WRIC - ABC 8News

