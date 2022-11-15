71-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 71-year-old driver.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and officers from the Albemarle County Police Department responded to the 300 block of Ortman Road for a reported single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man — now identified as 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette of Afton, Virginia — dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

According to authorities, this is the thirteenth traffic fatality crash to be investigated by Albemarle Police — this does not include fatal crashes investigated by Virginia State Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.