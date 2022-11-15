Read full article on original website
Tamarack Technology Adds Fisher as Senior Data Engineer for AI Solutions Team
Tamarack Technology, a provider of artificial intelligence-based automation and business intelligence software designed for the equipment finance industry, expanded its AI solutions team with the addition of Jeremy Fisher as a senior data engineer. Fisher will focus on increasing the company’s data integration, structured storage and analysis capabilities, integrating equipment finance software in Tamarack’s AI and machine learning product suite.
APPROVE Launches Program to Bring Power of Captive Finance to All OEMs
APPROVE, an embedded finance software provider for the equipment finance industry, launched a virtual captive finance program called APPROVE OEM that allows equipment manufacturers to grow their sales by giving their dealers and customers access to a new financing solution. APPROVE OEM enables manufacturers to embed custom-branded financing into every...
Santander Bank Expands Capabilities to Include Healthcare Equipment Financing
Santander Bank expanded its commercial equipment and vehicle finance business to include commercial equipment financing for healthcare organizations. The new offering will provide financing for medical technology and equipment for hospitals and health systems, out-patient clinics and specialized providers across the United States. “The pandemic brought to center stage how...
Western Equipment Finance Expands Team
Sal Cifala, Howard Eisner, Carol Francis, Eddie Sullivan and Cathy Taskaya joined Western Equipment Finance. All five professionals recently departed Firestone Financial after the company announced it will no longer originate new loans. “Western Equipment Finance is thrilled to welcome Sal, Howard, Carol, Eddie and Cathy to our team,” Laurie...
Kroll Adds Edwards as Managing Director in Valuation Advisory Services
Brad Edwards joined Kroll, a provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, as a managing director in the firm’s valuation advisory services practice based in Houston. Edwards’ addition to the company reflects Kroll’s commitment to expanding offerings in the energy and mining practice and its footprint in the...
CIT Arranges $419MM in Financing for Power Generation Facility Acquisition
The power and energy business of CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, served as lead arranger on $419 million in financing for the acquisition of the Broad River power generation facility in Gaffney, SC. Onward Energy is acquiring the five-unit, 860-megawatt simple-cycle peaking power plant, which is fully contracted...
