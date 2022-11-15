Read full article on original website
53rd annual Schenectady Holiday Parade
We did run into some familiar faces among the joyful and festive parade goers that lined the sidewalks by the dozens.
wamc.org
Young marchers prepare for Schenectady parade
Schenectady is preparing to host its 53rd holiday parade. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with a group of young marchers as they prepared for Saturday’s big event. Outside a home in the Village of Scotia, an oversized gingerbread house sits in the driveway. Inside,...
Deer crashes through window of New York nursing home
We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
PHOTOS: Liberty ARC handouts over 650 turkeys
Liberty ARC distributed over 650 turkeys to their employees for Thanksgiving on November 18. The nonprofit thanks the employees for their hard work and dedication to Liberty ARC.
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
nippertown.com
The (Proposed) Albany Canal
ALBANY – Perhaps you have heard something or read news articles about the Albany Waterway Canal Project. Was your interest piqued? Would you like to learn more, directly from the organizers of this project? Would you like to ask your own questions? This is an opportunity to feel connected to this extraordinary project and to help shape its future by getting involved.
Float construction underway for Schenectady Holiday Parade
The Schenectady Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 19, and NEWS10 was given a sneak peek at some of the floats being made.
WNYT
Community arts center in Saratoga Springs to be renovated
Saratoga Arts will be renovating the Arts Center on Broadway, near Congress Park. The renovation project will cost around $2 million and take more than three years to complete. Funding comes from the city of Saratoga Springs, Stewarts and the Dake Family Foundation. Renovations will include infrastructure repairs, switching to...
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Teen, 14, shot on Second Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a teenaged boy was shot Friday night.
Metropolitan Church hosts Thanksgiving basket gifting
Metropolitan Church along with Price Chopper, MVP Healthcare, Brown & Weinraub PLLC, and The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be hosting an Annual Thanksgiving Basket Gifting. The event will be held Monday, November 21 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Supply store for teachers opening in Albany
A new store will open for teachers in the Albany on Saturday, November 19. The store will be a resource for teachers to get supplies for students in the Capital Region.
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business
As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
Sally Beauty closing Troy, Rensselaer stores
Sally Beauty, a beauty supply company, is closing two of its Capital Region locations. Both the Troy store at 740 Hoosick Street and the Rensselaer store at 274 Troy Road will be closing on December 9.
Lake George businesses honored for their work
Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
