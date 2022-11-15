ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Apple’s Entry-Level iPad is Just $269 on Amazon

Whether you want a device for content consumption, playing games, browning the web, or even doing work, Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad fits the bill. And the entry-level model gives you a lot to work with, thanks to a sharp 10.2-inch display, a portable build, and the zippy A13 Bionic processor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy