Petoskey, MI

The Eight: A Status Update On The (Many) New Hotels Bound For Traverse City

These days, if you’re talking about “the new hotel being built in Traverse City,” you need to specify which one. No fewer than eight hotels are under construction or in the planning pipeline in and around town, with the potential to add nearly 800 rooms to Traverse City’s hotel room capacity. If these projects are all built as planned, they would represent an approximate 20 percent increase over the 4,000 or so hotel rooms that exist in the area. The Ticker has your update on all eight hotels, including where they are in the planning or construction process and when they are likely to open their doors.
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
Carl D. Bradley split in half 64 years ago, causing heartache for a Michigan town

ROGERS CITY, MI - When the Carl D. Bradley broke in two and sank in northern Lake Michigan during gale-force winds on Nov. 18, 1958, it plunged an entire town into grief. The wreck was a devastating blow to Rogers City, a busy port town on Lake Huron, just 40 miles north of Alpena. Of the 35 men on board, 33 died in the Bradley’s wreck - and 23 of them were from this town.
Michigan K9 tracks lost 80-year-old hunter who fell into Au Sable River 3 times

CRAWFORD COUNTY – A lost, 80-year-old hunter who fell into the Au Sable River three times is in good health thanks to the efforts of a Michigan State Police K9. Troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to an address on Nash Camp Road in Crawford County’s Lovells Township at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday where the hunter’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and hadn’t returned for three hours.
Clare, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

