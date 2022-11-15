Read full article on original website
traverseticker.com
The Eight: A Status Update On The (Many) New Hotels Bound For Traverse City
These days, if you’re talking about “the new hotel being built in Traverse City,” you need to specify which one. No fewer than eight hotels are under construction or in the planning pipeline in and around town, with the potential to add nearly 800 rooms to Traverse City’s hotel room capacity. If these projects are all built as planned, they would represent an approximate 20 percent increase over the 4,000 or so hotel rooms that exist in the area. The Ticker has your update on all eight hotels, including where they are in the planning or construction process and when they are likely to open their doors.
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?
Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
Canadian man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend during Northern Michigan camping trip
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI – A Canadian man is accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend during a camping trip in Northern Michigan. Daryl Ervin McDonald, 42, of Windsor, Ontario was arraigned Tuesday in the 46th District Court in Crawford County for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.
Carl D. Bradley split in half 64 years ago, causing heartache for a Michigan town
ROGERS CITY, MI - When the Carl D. Bradley broke in two and sank in northern Lake Michigan during gale-force winds on Nov. 18, 1958, it plunged an entire town into grief. The wreck was a devastating blow to Rogers City, a busy port town on Lake Huron, just 40 miles north of Alpena. Of the 35 men on board, 33 died in the Bradley’s wreck - and 23 of them were from this town.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Michigan K9 tracks lost 80-year-old hunter who fell into Au Sable River 3 times
CRAWFORD COUNTY – A lost, 80-year-old hunter who fell into the Au Sable River three times is in good health thanks to the efforts of a Michigan State Police K9. Troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to an address on Nash Camp Road in Crawford County’s Lovells Township at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday where the hunter’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and hadn’t returned for three hours.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
New Lothrop football team ousted in Division 7 by No. 1-ranked Traverse City St. Francis
FLINT – Traverse City St. Francis’ football team is apparently all it’s cracked up to be. The No. 1-ranked Gladiators advanced to the Division 7 state championship game by routing another small school power, New Lothrop, in Saturday’s state semifinals.
Traverse City Woman Sentenced for Her Role In Fatal Overdose
A Traverse City woman has been sentenced for delivering drugs that led to a fatal overdose. Wanna Durham will spend up to 40 years in prison for delivering meth to the victim. Back in February, Traverse City Police and the Traverse Narcotics Team were called to a fatal drug overdose at a local business.
Clare, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UpNorthLive.com
Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
Womp Womp. $1M Winning Michigan Powerball Tickets Gets Split 78 Ways
Nobody at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City will be retiring early. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket is getting split among 78 people. Technically, One Person Purchased the Winning Ticket. BJ Bossert is the man responsible for buying the winning ticket at a CVS Pharmacy in Traverse City. He...
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
