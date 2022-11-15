ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

wdiy.org

Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House

Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
wdiy.org

Governor-Elect Shapiro Lays Out Transition Plans

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor-elect, is laying out how he’ll assume power from outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf in January. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pa-gov-elect-josh-shapiro-lays-out-transition-plans-and-policy-goals-in-his-first-post-election-press-appearance/. (Original air-date: 11/19/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

The Pennsylvania House is impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the effort now moves to the Senate, where a trial will take place. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pennsylvania-house-impeaches-larry-krasner-over-policies/. (Original air-date: 11/17/22)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support

Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities

DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Arts Playlist: ‘Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure’

A husband-and-wife team from central Delaware’s second book is out. “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” is intended to serve as an armchair explorer guide to the First State. Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge leaned on their four decades of combined experience in journalism and public relations to produce this look into some of the stories that make Delaware unique.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Most commonly seen birds in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks in Delaware 11 days away

Residents of Delaware have until just before midnight on Nov. 30 to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300. The state of Delaware has issued over 782,000 relief rebates featuring a direct payment of $300 for each adult Delaware resident so far, but thousands more residents qualify for the disbursement, according to state officials, and have just 11 days to file for it.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarecurrents.org

Podostemum makes a comeback in the Delaware

It’s a late August evening and Erik Silldorff is wearing a red swim shirt and blue trunks and an oversized sun hat that could practically be a sombrero. He leads the way to a section of the Delaware River near Washington Crossing, Pa., walking over baseball-sized gray river stones that have been exposed by a prolonged lack of rainfall.
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
Katie Cherrix

Six Reasons to Move to Delaware

Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

3 pre-winter viruses swirl across Del.; State plots strategy

Three viruses in Delaware are doing what viruses do: going viral. The third winter with COVID-19 is approaching. Cases began to spike around this time of year in 2020 and 2021 as people started to spend more time indoors and gather for parties and family celebrations such as Thanksgiving. That means more people will be traveling.
DELAWARE STATE

