wdiy.org
Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House
Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
wdiy.org
Governor-Elect Shapiro Lays Out Transition Plans
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor-elect, is laying out how he’ll assume power from outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf in January. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pa-gov-elect-josh-shapiro-lays-out-transition-plans-and-policy-goals-in-his-first-post-election-press-appearance/. (Original air-date: 11/19/22)
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
The Pennsylvania House is impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the effort now moves to the Senate, where a trial will take place. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pennsylvania-house-impeaches-larry-krasner-over-policies/. (Original air-date: 11/17/22)
delawarepublic.org
Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support
Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
WMDT.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities
DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown.
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
delawarepublic.org
Arts Playlist: ‘Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure’
A husband-and-wife team from central Delaware’s second book is out. “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” is intended to serve as an armchair explorer guide to the First State. Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge leaned on their four decades of combined experience in journalism and public relations to produce this look into some of the stories that make Delaware unique.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
wdiy.org
2022 Report Card Gives Pennsylvania's Infrastructure a C- | WDIY Local News
Pennsylvania’s infrastructure is in mediocre condition. That’s according to a council of civil engineers who recently released a report card highlighting where the state could improve. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The Pennsylvania Council of the American Society of Civil Engineers recently released the 2022 Report Card...
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMDT.com
Delaware Housing Alliance Report: 1/3rd of homeless in Delaware are children under 18
DELAWARE- A new report from the Delaware Housing Alliance finds that homelessness and eviction have risen in the first state between 2019 and 2022. In Sussex County, the report found that one-third of the population has faced homelessness, with one-third being children under 18-years-old. “That’s not always what people picture...
Gun rights advocates target Delaware’s high-capacity magazine buyback in latest court filing
After suing the state over three gun laws, the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association’s latest legal challenge targets the state’s high-capacity magazine buyback program. The group is challenging a package of laws passed in June that increased the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21, banned...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks in Delaware 11 days away
Residents of Delaware have until just before midnight on Nov. 30 to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300. The state of Delaware has issued over 782,000 relief rebates featuring a direct payment of $300 for each adult Delaware resident so far, but thousands more residents qualify for the disbursement, according to state officials, and have just 11 days to file for it.
delawarecurrents.org
Podostemum makes a comeback in the Delaware
It’s a late August evening and Erik Silldorff is wearing a red swim shirt and blue trunks and an oversized sun hat that could practically be a sombrero. He leads the way to a section of the Delaware River near Washington Crossing, Pa., walking over baseball-sized gray river stones that have been exposed by a prolonged lack of rainfall.
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
delawarepublic.org
Gun rights group requests injunction to stop enforcement of assault weapons ban and magazine limits
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association asks a Federal District Court judge for an injunction to stop the enforcement of Delaware’s new assault weapons and high-capacity magazines ban just as the state begins its magazine buy-back program. The Sportsmen’s Association initially challenged the constitutionality of the assault weapons ban...
WDEL 1150AM
3 pre-winter viruses swirl across Del.; State plots strategy
Three viruses in Delaware are doing what viruses do: going viral. The third winter with COVID-19 is approaching. Cases began to spike around this time of year in 2020 and 2021 as people started to spend more time indoors and gather for parties and family celebrations such as Thanksgiving. That means more people will be traveling.
fox29.com
Delaware warns of 'significant increase' in potbellied pig roaming freely in neighborhoods, rural areas
The Delaware Department of Agriculture warned of a "significant increase" in potbellied pigs running at-large in neighborhoods and rural areas. Officials believe most of the pigs started out as pets when owners mistakenly thought they were '"tea cup pigs" that would stay small.
