GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly decline on Black Sea deal extension
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday, although the market is on track to end the week in a negative territory as an extension of the Black Sea export deal eased concerns over global supply. Corn rose for a...
CBOT Trends-Soy up 1-3 cents, wheat steady-up 3 cents, corn steady-up 2 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel. * Mild bargain buying expected in wheat...
Soybeans end day up 10¢ | Friday, November 18, 2022
Corn closed slightly up, by less than a penny. Soybeans ended the day up a dime. CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is down 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. Live cattle are up 30¢. Lean hogs are down $1.13. Feeder cattle are up 25¢.
GRAINS-Wheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after the United Nations announced an agreement to extend a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine. Soybean futures fell on worries about demand as top global buyer China struggles with COVID-19 lockdowns. But corn...
Large part of Ukrainian corn crop may stay in fields over winter - analysts
KYIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Significant areas of Ukraine's corn crop may be left to overwinter in the fields due to difficulties with harvesting and fuel shortages, analyst APK-Inform said on Sunday. Corn can potentially be harvested in winter or early spring, but previously only very small areas of the...
GRAINS-Wheat firms on weather worries; Black Sea export deal in focus
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday on concerns over adverse weather conditions in key exporting countries, although gains were limited following an extension of a Black Sea export deal. Corn rose for a second session while soybeans gained...
UPDATE 1-Argentina sees 2022/23 wheat harvest shrinking 39% on droughts, frosts
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 13.4 million tonnes, down 39.4% from 22.1 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the South American country's economy ministry said on Thursday. Argentina is a key global wheat supplier, but the 2022/23 cereal...
Ukraine's 2022 grain crop 81% complete at 39.1 mln T, ministry says
KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 39.1 million tonnes of grain from 81% of the expected area as of Nov. 17, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement farmers had harvested 9 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.34 tonnes per hectare.
UPDATE 2-Argentina considers reinstating exchange rate for soybean sector -source
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Argentina is considering reinstating a special exchange rate for soybean producers in a bid to boost exports, a government source with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Friday, as the country needs grains export dollars to replenish its reserves. "It is under analysis,"...
Agronomic support is key for soil health success
The Trusted Advisor Partnership (TAP) program launched this week an initiative that provides independent farmer advisory services to amplify the adoption of profitable stewardship practices. Major food and beverage companies, PepsiCo, King Arthur Baking, General Mills, Anheuser-Busch, Unilever, and the Walmart Foundation, have invested in TAP, and the Sustainable Food...
China's October soybean imports from Brazil slide
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell 15% in October from the same month last year, as high prices and a lack of crushing profits eroded appetite for purchases from the South American nation. Imports from the United States were flat from a year earlier, data...
Argentina exchange says rain needed soon to avert soy planting cuts
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina farmers could reduce the area they plant with soy if more rain does not bring relief to drought-plagued farmlands soon, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday as it forecast moderate showers in parts of the country's farm belt. A prolonged drought has...
USDA invests $21.6M in research for small businesses pursuing agricultural solutions
This week U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young announced an investment of $21.6 million in scientific research for small businesses to further develop transformative agricultural solutions. “Small businesses, particularly rural and agricultural enterprises, play a vital role in the American economy. They embody the entrepreneurial spirit that...
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in September
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in September fell to 46.6% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Sep-2022 Aug-2022 Sep-2021 Total Shipments 1,968,237 1,973,256 1,992,551 Main Ingredients Corn 46.6% 47.1% 46.8% Sorghum 1.0% 1% 1.1% Wheat 2.1% 2% 2.1% Barley 4.0% 4.1% 3.8% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end higher ahead of monthly USDA report
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose on Thursday for a third straight session on steady to firmer cash cattle markets and position-squaring a day ahead of a monthly U.S. government feedlot report, analysts said. Most-active CME February live cattle futures...
