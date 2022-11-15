Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
KHOU
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
Pastor Jaime Garcia believes he was being watched and followed as he left Chase Bank on the North Loop. The theft was captured on a camera at a nearby Home Depot.
'We have 10,000 ships a year' | Surveilling some of the work to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel
HOUSTON, Texas — The busiest waterway in the nation by tonnage is right in our own backyard. "We’re 50 million tons bigger than number two,” said Port Houston Chief Infrastructure Officer Rich Byrnes. Accommodating bigger and bigger ships is part of the reason Port Houston pushed “Project...
freightwaves.com
Texas-based chemical transporter acquires 140 trucks
Quantix continues to acquire trucking assets, adding to the company’s liquid and plastics transportation division. The Houston-area-based company announced Wednesday it has acquired five carriers, as well as signing with a new agent, L.D. McCloud Transportation Inc. The deal adds more than 140 trucks to the company’s fleet of 1,054 power units and 758 drivers.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
kingwood.com
New Deisgn for Texas Temporary License Plates Launches December
New Deisgn for Texas Temporary License Plates Launches December 9, 2022. A new design for Texas temporary vehicle tags will be issued for use beginning December 9, 2022. The redesigned Texas temporary tags are more complex and secure than the existing design and include numerous additional data points and security features to facilitate law enforcement identification of counterfeit tags. A sample of the tag components include:
fox26houston.com
Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured
GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
fox26houston.com
'Several feet of snow' in Buffalo, from a Houston perspective
HOUSTON - It might be difficult for southerners to fathom what several feet of snow mean, so let's put some Houston flare on it:. Using a normal snow ratio of 10:1 because it's easy to match with, simply means that each inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow (if the temperatures were cold enough to produce it). Today's rain, for example... could produce 1-2" of rain in some spots. That would be 10-20" of snow!
cw39.com
30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Weekend slippery roads leading to multiple crashes around Houston area, leaving at least 2 dead
Saturday's soggy weather caused trouble on Houston's roads after multiple crashes were reported on I-45 and I-610.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
VGXI, Lovett Industrial projects to bring hundreds of jobs to Conroe area
VGXI celebrated its relocation to the Deison Technology Park in October. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Within Conroe’s industrial and technology parks, two major projects have been added this year. VGXI and Lovett Industrial have purchased land with the two companies expected to bring hundreds of jobs and tax revenue to...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More
If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
fox26houston.com
New leader of historic Texan Movie Theater in Cleveland keeps curtains open
The Texan Movie Theater has been around since 1939, but sadly, wasn't seeing as much activity. The new leader, however, hoped to maintain the theater's integrity while giving residents something they've never had before.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
cw39.com
Mokaram Law Firm giving away 1,000 FREE turkeys TODAY
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you haven’t bought the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal yet, you’re in luck. The Mokaram Law Firm bought 1,000 turkeys, and they’re giving them away for free Friday. All you have to do is drive through the parking lot of their building...
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
papercitymag.com
Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
Watch: Houston woman has the world's largest feet
A Texas woman who stands at 6 feet and 9 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World Record for having the world's largest feet.
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrates Nov. 17 grand opening in Porter
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. (Courtesy Highland Pines Golf Club) Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. Located at 6700 Highland Pines Drive, the golf club features 18 holes along the banks of the San Jacinto River that wind through the basin, giving golfers views of lakes, meadows and valleys. Additionally, the golf course features fairways, roughs and greens made of zoysia grass. 346-471-2900. www.golfhighlandpines.com.
