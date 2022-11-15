ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

freightwaves.com

Texas-based chemical transporter acquires 140 trucks

Quantix continues to acquire trucking assets, adding to the company’s liquid and plastics transportation division. The Houston-area-based company announced Wednesday it has acquired five carriers, as well as signing with a new agent, L.D. McCloud Transportation Inc. The deal adds more than 140 trucks to the company’s fleet of 1,054 power units and 758 drivers.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

New Deisgn for Texas Temporary License Plates Launches December

New Deisgn for Texas Temporary License Plates Launches December 9, 2022. A new design for Texas temporary vehicle tags will be issued for use beginning December 9, 2022. The redesigned Texas temporary tags are more complex and secure than the existing design and include numerous additional data points and security features to facilitate law enforcement identification of counterfeit tags. A sample of the tag components include:
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured

GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Several feet of snow' in Buffalo, from a Houston perspective

HOUSTON - It might be difficult for southerners to fathom what several feet of snow mean, so let's put some Houston flare on it:. Using a normal snow ratio of 10:1 because it's easy to match with, simply means that each inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow (if the temperatures were cold enough to produce it). Today's rain, for example... could produce 1-2" of rain in some spots. That would be 10-20" of snow!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More

If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights

Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
BAYTOWN, TX
cw39.com

Mokaram Law Firm giving away 1,000 FREE turkeys TODAY

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you haven’t bought the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal yet, you’re in luck. The Mokaram Law Firm bought 1,000 turkeys, and they’re giving them away for free Friday. All you have to do is drive through the parking lot of their building...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Highland Pines Golf Club celebrates Nov. 17 grand opening in Porter

Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. (Courtesy Highland Pines Golf Club) Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. Located at 6700 Highland Pines Drive, the golf club features 18 holes along the banks of the San Jacinto River that wind through the basin, giving golfers views of lakes, meadows and valleys. Additionally, the golf course features fairways, roughs and greens made of zoysia grass. 346-471-2900. www.golfhighlandpines.com.
PORTER, TX

