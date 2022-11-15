Here's Time Frame For Winter-Like Storm Bringing Mix Of Sleet, Rain, Accumulating Snow

The storm system will cause slippery travel conditions in much of the Northeast, including during the morning commute on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The first winter-like storm of the season will result in slick roadways in some spots in the region and up to a foot of snowfall in parts of upstate New York and northern New England.

The time frame for the system is Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 into Wednesday morning, Nov. 16.

For brand-new snowfall projections from AccuWeather.com, see the second image above:

1 to 3 inches (areas shown in Columbia blue),

3 to 6 inches (areas shown in darker blue),

6 to 12 inches (areas shown in Royal blue).

Interior areas where there is a wintry mix overnight will see a change to plain rain by daybreak Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"But before then, locally hazardous driving conditions are possible for the early morning commute," the weather service said.

All rain is expected farther south.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday on a brisk day with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s, with wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees.

The storm system is expected to arrive from west to east Tuesday night continuing through the overnight hours.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.