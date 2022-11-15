ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Here's Time Frame For Winter-Like Storm Bringing Mix Of Sleet, Rain, Accumulating Snow

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWaSm_0jBLmakU00
The storm system will cause slippery travel conditions in much of the Northeast, including during the morning commute on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The first winter-like storm of the season will result in slick roadways in some spots in the region and up to a foot of snowfall in parts of upstate New York and northern New England.

The time frame for the system is Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 into Wednesday morning, Nov. 16.

For brand-new snowfall projections from AccuWeather.com, see the second image above:

  • 1 to 3 inches (areas shown in Columbia blue),
  • 3 to 6 inches (areas shown in darker blue),
  • 6 to 12 inches (areas shown in Royal blue).

Interior areas where there is a wintry mix overnight will see a change to plain rain by daybreak Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"But before then, locally hazardous driving conditions are possible for the early morning commute," the weather service said.

All rain is expected farther south.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday on a brisk day with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s, with wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees.

The storm system is expected to arrive from west to east Tuesday night continuing through the overnight hours.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Frigid Purple Friday, freezing temps overnight

BALTIMORE-- It will be a sunny, yet chilly Purple Friday before freezing temperatures overnight. We'll be maintaining the 40s for highs this afternoon with a cold west wind still kicking in.Sunshine with a few clouds will continue for the majority of the state with snow showers to the north and to the west of the state. Garrett County and its very western towns could see some snow through the afternoon and early evening hours.Lows tonight will range in the 20s and 30s under partly clear to mostly clear skies.It looks like we will continue in the 40s until next week when the 50s will move back in for a brief stint.With all of this over the next 7 days, it does look like our forecast is primarily dry.While temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s, it won't feel that way due to breezy west winds. Expect it to feel like the upper 30s at the warm point today. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
MARYLAND STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State

New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
NBC Connecticut

First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
albanymagic.com

Snow Update: Here’s How Much to Expect

Are you ready? The snow brush and scraper are in the car, right? Got your shovel? Maybe a little rock salt?. The first snow of the season is expected to arrive in the Capital Region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The first question, how much will we get? Well, it sounds like a little more than first expected. The National Weather Service says the immediate Capital Region can expect between 2-3 inches, while as much as 4-6 inches is possible north of the Capital Region.
KXLY

Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
NECN

Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
408K+
Followers
59K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy