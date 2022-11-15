ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard. Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
mypanhandle.com

Youngstown State defeats UCSD 73-54

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Dwayne Cohill’s 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat UCSD 73-54 on Saturday night. Cohill finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Penguins (4-1). Bryce McBride scored 16 points while going 5 of 5 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Malek Green recorded 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
mypanhandle.com

Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they’re investigating a deadly incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that at 10:14 a.m., the driver of a vehicle in the...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy