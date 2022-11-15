LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma had it’s 115th birthday. 115 years ago it was the 46th state to join the United States. “The minute Oklahoma became a state they were able to send that information through the wires to people. There were throngs of people who were standing around the streets of Guthrie waiting for the news and they said it was about thirty minutes of pandemonium in the streets that people were so jubilant and excited that Oklahoma had finally become a state,” Museum of the Great Plains living history interpreter Ian Swart said.

