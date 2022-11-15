Read full article on original website
Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs found during search at motel, Morrow Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman are in custody after police said they found a “Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs” during a search on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they got a call...
Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned into a fatal shooting Friday evening, polic...
Barking dog leads to gun, drug charges for man in Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City man was arrested on gun and drug charges after a neighbor complained about the welfare of his dog police say was tethered in his backyard on a cold night. Body cam video released by the Peachtree City Police Department shows the dog’s owner...
Shots fired during arrest by FBI at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Shots were fired during an FBI raid in DeKalb County on Friday, police say. Agents with the FBI were serving an arrest warrant on a home just before 4:30 p.m. along Alta Drive. Investigators say four rounds were fired. No one was injured. The suspect was...
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
Argument between friends escalates to shooting, leaving 1 dead, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed another man following an argument on Saturday afternoon in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Clayton County Police Department said the argument between the two...
2 men wanted for armed robbery at DeKalb County apartment, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Nov. 2, officers responded to a call at 6800 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The address shows up as Dunwoody...
Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
Detectives determining if there are connections between bodies found near Etowah River, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. - Police in Canton said investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining skeletal remains found near the Etowah River on Thursday. It's the third instance of a body found in the city in five months. Police said investigators went to the south side of the river...
Newnan man charged with second offense at local hotel
A Newnan man was arrested for the second time at a local hotel, this time charged with criminal trespass. Julian Marcel Felix, 34, was arrested on Nov. 16 after an employee at the Woodspring Suites on Diplomat Parkway called law enforcement asking that he be removed from the property, according to the incident report.
Person killed in Kroger parking lot shooting, Henry County police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County said a person died in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood. Police were in the parking lot of a Kroger on Fairview Road on Friday night. Police said officers responded to a report of someone shot at around 8 p.m. Investigators...
Suspect wounded by police at gas station
Witnesses said a man was armed with a gun and pointing it at people at a Cartersville gas station. Police said the suspect shot out a glass door.
Paulding County man inappropriately touched underage female employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives have arrested a Paulding County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage female employee multiple times. Officials say 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony false imprisonment after his arrest last week. According to...
Suspects in deadly Gwinnett County double shooting arrested in Florida, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl. Police said deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old girl from Lawrenceville and 16-year-old boy from Lilburn in Ft. Walton, Florida. Police said the suspects will be held there until they can be extradited to Gwinnett County.
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Man receives three life sentences for role in deadly drug-related shootout
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Angelo Lenon received a triple life sentence for his role in a 2019 armed robbery that left two men and his alleged co-conspirator dead. Prosecutors said a jury found Lenon guilty of two counts of malice murder, three...
Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July. Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
Video shows suspected car thief speeding away from traffic stop, man spotted by police helicopter
ATLANTA - Video from Atlanta Police Department body cameras and a helicopter captured the arrest of a suspected car thief. Atlanta police said Ralique Robinson was driving a car stolen from Alabama when officers stopped him for not having valid tags or insurance. He went to Fulton County Jail on Nov. 11 after an Atlanta police helicopter tracked him down when he tried to escape a traffic stop in Zone 3, which covers southeast Atlanta.
Family of man shot, killed by undercover officer demands action
The grieving family of a man shot to death by an undercover Atlanta police officer in Midtown last month says the office...
Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sleeping inside his home early Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. Just after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at the 2300 block of Sandcove after finding a man with a gunshot wound. Police said someone outside shot inside the man’s home in southwest Atlanta....
