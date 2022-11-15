ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Shots fired during arrest by FBI at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Shots were fired during an FBI raid in DeKalb County on Friday, police say. Agents with the FBI were serving an arrest warrant on a home just before 4:30 p.m. along Alta Drive. Investigators say four rounds were fired. No one was injured. The suspect was...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan man charged with second offense at local hotel

A Newnan man was arrested for the second time at a local hotel, this time charged with criminal trespass. Julian Marcel Felix, 34, was arrested on Nov. 16 after an employee at the Woodspring Suites on Diplomat Parkway called law enforcement asking that he be removed from the property, according to the incident report.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in deadly Gwinnett County double shooting arrested in Florida, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl. Police said deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old girl from Lawrenceville and 16-year-old boy from Lilburn in Ft. Walton, Florida. Police said the suspects will be held there until they can be extradited to Gwinnett County.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July. Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows suspected car thief speeding away from traffic stop, man spotted by police helicopter

ATLANTA - Video from Atlanta Police Department body cameras and a helicopter captured the arrest of a suspected car thief. Atlanta police said Ralique Robinson was driving a car stolen from Alabama when officers stopped him for not having valid tags or insurance. He went to Fulton County Jail on Nov. 11 after an Atlanta police helicopter tracked him down when he tried to escape a traffic stop in Zone 3, which covers southeast Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

