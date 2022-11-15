Read full article on original website
More details out, no arrests made in ‘complex case’ of Idaho student deaths
BOISE, Idaho — It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said...
More than 5 feet of snow is on the ground in parts of N.Y.: photos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm has paralyzed parts of western and northern New York. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state’s history.
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
First responders adopt shelter dogs they saved from plane crash in Wisconsin
Several first responders who helped rescue over 50 shelter dogs from a plane crash in Wisconsin have now adopted many of them as pets. According to ABC News, an aircraft was transporting dogs from Louisiana to shelters in southeast Wisconsin when the plane crashed into a golf course on Tuesday. Three people and 53 dogs all survived the crash.
Big turnout expected as Pa. firearms season for black bear set to start
With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe
A 16-year-old girl reported missing from her Adams County home earlier this week has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday. Jasmine Vought had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Littlestown, state police said. She was believed to have left home to meet a boy she’d been talking...
Storm with up to 4 feet of snow ‘may paralyze’ parts of New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze”...
Michigan police arrest pair accused of throwing puppy over bridge
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI -- Two suspects have been identified by police after surveillance footage showed the duo dropping a puppy over a bridge Wednesday night. According to 9&10 News, the suspects -- one adult and one minor, who have not been identified -- were seen on video around 6:45 p.m. at the Spruce Street Bridge dropping the puppy.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hits parts of New York, Pa.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo,...
Taylor Swift ticket woes investigated by Pa., other attorneys general
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
Leak at Pa. gas storage well is spewing massive amounts of methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility,...
Powerball: Check your numbers, one winner claims Saturday’s $93 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! One winning ticket purchased in Kansas came away with Saturday night’s $93 million jackpot, Previously, someone won a record $2.04 billion in the November 7 drawing. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:...
Pa. county that allowed secret access to voting data should be punished: judge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth...
Democrats get nominal control of Pa. House with win in Montgomery County seat
Update: Mark Moffa, the Democratic candidate in the 142nd State House District in Bucks County, formally conceded his race to Republican Joe Hogan Thursday night. Hogan was already considered the winner, but this means Moffa will not pursuing additional recounts. State Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery County, has conceded in his...
Penn State-Rutgers takeaways: Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen make history, Parker Washington's absence, more
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — As the traveling Penn State fans, the only people left at SHI Stadium, cheered and the Nittany Lions celebrated, the speakers blared the “Saturday Night Live” theme song, which was odd. But it does open the doors for an easy joke. Live from Piscataway,...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3
On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report, Dan and Ep caught up with former Middletown and current Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers. The Raiders claimed the program’s first District 3 victory last week and are now headed to Rocco Ortenzio Stadium Friday for a showdown with top-seed Bishop McDevitt.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fare on Friday, Nov. 18?
Below is a quick glance at how the top-ranked high school football teams fared on Friday, Nov. 18. PennLive will continue to update Saturday games once those become final. 1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 8-1 – Sat. vs. Northeast (8-2), noon. 2. Garnet Valley (1) –...
