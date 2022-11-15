ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Winter Weather Advisory canceled across Kansas City area

By Jack Anstine
 5 days ago
9:29 a.m. | Snowfall has stopped across the Kansas City area and the Winter Weather Advisory impacting the area was canceled at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

You can stay up to date on conditions using the KSHB 41 Weather Radar and our online forecast .

8:52 a.m. | The meat thermometer in your kitchen drawer has more uses than checking your meat. Wes Peery takes the temperature of the ground to explain why snow isn't sticking.

8 a.m. | KSHB News reporter Daniela Leon provides an update as southern Johnson County residents begin to make their way to work.

Meanwhile, Charlie Keegan is keeping an eye on Kansas City, Missouri.

Belton, Missouri, was hit with higher amounts of snowfall, reaching 2-3 inches.

A few crashes took place Tuesday morning in the Kansas City area amid the wintery conditions.

6:38 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Wes Peery says the snow is perfect for making snowballs. Learn more as he checks out the snowfall in Belton, Missouri.

6:31 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Daniela Leon takes a closer look at roads in Olathe, Kansas.

Tuesday, 6:20 a.m. | The first snow accumulation of the year arrived to the Kansas City area Monday night, but with temperatures just above freezing , roads remained mostly clear.


Drivers should remain on the lookout for wet and slick conditions as they navigate roadways.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan spoke with those involved with Learn 2 Drive KC driving school to hear about safety tips to keep in mind when traveling through wintery conditions.

Meanwhile, KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Wes Peery is monitoring conditions this morning in Kansas City.

Do you have photos of furry friends enjoying the snow or a winter wonderland in your front yard? Share your images with us at pics@kshb.com to contribute to our online winter weather photo gallery .

