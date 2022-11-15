Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cold, snow develops

Our next weather system will move into Michigan from the south today bringing light snow showers through Wednesday. We expect accumulations on the order of 1" to 2" in most spots, with some isolated 3" amounts possible. Light rain/snow is likely Wednesday, before another system arrives Thursday with more snow possible. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from tonight through Thursday morning for Berrien and Cass Counties. Localized snow totals of 5" to 8" will be possible in spots in these counties with lake effect and and lake enhancement from a northwest wind. Even colder air dives in behind the front Thursday, leading to daytime high temperatures on Friday and this weekend in the 20s. That will likely drive heavier lake effect snow between Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday with several inches of accumulation possible. Our forecast models are indicating our winds during this time frame will be predominately westerly, which would drive the snow to the U.S. 131 corridor and perhaps even further east. Early indications are that about 6" to 10" or more could fall from Thursday night through Sunday. We expect Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings will likely be issued for this lake effect event, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Cloudy, cold, snow showers develop. One to two inches likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some light snow showers. Another inch or so possible. Lows around 30. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cold, chance of light rain and snow showers, transitioning to scattered snow showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, cold, chance of snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and sharply colder with lake effect snow likely. Accumulations possible. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SATURDAY : Cloudy, breezy, and cold with lake effect snow likely. Accumulations possible. The heaviest will be along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle 20s.

