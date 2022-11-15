Chuy's Cares Toy Drive underway until Dec. 11

Chuy's Tex Mex -- located on the south side -- is hosting a Toy Drive.

All toys donated to the Chuy's Cares Toy Drive will be given to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Organizers said if you bring in an unwrapped gift to Chuy's Tex Mex Restaurant, you'll get a free order of queso.

The location at 5933 S Padre Island Dr. wanted to do something that benefits those in need right here in the Coastal Bend.

"We're a giving company, we like to give back. So, if we can find something that's near and dear to our hearts, we're always going to take that opportunity," said Mark Cantu, General Manager of Chuy's.

This Toy Drive runs through December 11, and the raffle winners will also be drawn that day.