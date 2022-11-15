ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Samoa’s Tim Lafai hoping to cap fairytale return with historic World Cup win

By Ian Laybourn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl122_0jBLldMS00

England may be out of the World Cup but Castleford boss Lee Radford and a sprinkling of Super League players including Tim Lafai are likely to have a big say in the outcome of Saturday’s final between Australia and Samoa.

Hooker Danny Levi, who enjoyed an impressive debut season with Huddersfield in 2022, was the solitary Super League representative in the Samoa squad when it was announced in October.

But Hull forward Ligi Sao was drafted in following the withdrawal of North Queensland Cowboys back rower Luciano Leilua on the eve of the tournament and Salford threequarters Lafai and Ken Sio answered SOS calls after Samoa lost Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Tyrone May, Braden Hamlin-Uele to series-ending injuries in the opening match.

Levi was forced to return home to Australia after the quarter-final for family reasons and Sio has yet to make an appearance but Sao and Lafai have made huge impacts and both scored tries in Samoa’s 27-26 win over England in Saturday’s semi-final at the Emirates Stadium.

Radford, Samoa’s defence coach, knew all about Sao, having signed him for Hull in 2020 and witnessed at close hand Lafai’s brilliance in 2022 that earned him a place in the Super League Dream Team.

But Radford says he met with initial resistance when he put forward the Super League players at the selection meeting and it was only fate that enabled him to get his own way in the end.

“They’ve been immense for me,” Radford said. “It’s been a fantastic reinforcement of some of the messages I’ve been bringing.

“We had a coaches meeting when we named the squad originally and I put a few names forward but I don’t know whether Super League has got the respect that it deserves over there.

“That was my initial thought, almost everybody I tossed up was almost sort of, probably not given the respect they deserved with the seasons they’ve had this year.

“But I’m buzzing for Ligi, buzzing for Danny Levi, buzzing for Tim Lafai and also for Ken Sio, who hasn’t participated but has been phenomenal off the pitch, he’s been as good a tourist as you could have asked for.”

Lafai’s appearance at Old Trafford on Saturday will complete a rags-to-riches story after he was thrown a lifeline by Salford.

The 31-year-old amassed over 150 NRL appearances with Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra but had been out of the game for a year and was working 12-hour shifts six days a week as a bricklayer in order to “put food on the table” for his wife and four children when the Red Devils came calling.

The only Samoa player to appear in three World Cups, Lafai is the most experienced player in the squad, with 17 caps going back to his debut against Papua New Guinea in 2013, yet had expected to be watching the tournament from the stands as a fan.

“I’ve definitely saved myself some money there,” he said. “I thought I would just be spectating. I was just going to get behind the boys, be with the fans in the crowd.

“To be called back in was a huge honour. Any time I can get to pull the blue jersey on means everything to me.”

I thought I would just be spectating. I was just going to get behind the boys, be with the fans in the crowd

Tim Lafai

Lafai scored two tries against England, taking his total to six in four matches, to help Samoa become the first tier-two nation to reach the World Cup final and now has the chance to round off a fairytale year by making more history.

“My wife and talk about it all the time, almost giving it up in 2021,” he said. “I came here and found my love for the game again and it means a lot to finish with the World Cup.

“We’re here to make history and we’ll go into the final giving our all, we’re going to leave everything on the field like the other day.

“We know they’re the best team in the world, we’ve just got to compete for every second, every minute of the game.

“This means everything to Samoa, a small island, we’re not just doing it for each other, we’re doing it for all the people back home.”

Meanwhile, Lafai insists he is happy to stay with Salford, having signed a new contract for 2023, but admits he would jump at the chance to return to the NRL.

“If there are any offers, I’d love to take them,” he said. “That’s where my mine and my wife’s families are but I’ll keep enjoying my rugby over here for the time being.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup ‘shows where the international game is going’

From tropical Colombia to the Gulf of Guinea, qualification campaigns are already creaking into action for the 17th edition of the Rugby League World Cup which is scheduled to kick off in France in 2025.After five weeks and 61 matches across men’s, women’s and wheelchair disciplines, the 2021 tournament reached its conclusion in front of 67,502 at Old Trafford on Saturday with a predictable double triumph for Australia’s all-conquering Kangaroos and Jillaroos.Bolstered by strong television viewing figures and backed by Mal Meninga, one of its most persuasive of promoters, there appears to be genuine intent among many of the sport’s...
The Independent

Gary Lineker divides fans with World Cup opening speech

Gary Lineker opened the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup to criticise the host country’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers, as the build-up to the first match of the tournament was dominated by a discussion of off-field concerns.Lineker, who will lead the BBC’s coverage of the tournament, starting with the first match between Qatar and Ecuador, used an opening monologue to highlight the issues that have made the World Cup “the most controversial in history”.A segment was included with BBC news correspondent Ros Atkins that examined Fifa’s decision to award the World Cup to...
The Independent

Joe Lycett ‘shreds £10,000’ after David Beckham fails to respond to Qatar World Cup ultimatum

Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 after David Beckham refused to pull out of his reported £10 million World Cup deal.Last week, the stand-up comedian issued an ultimatum to Beckham over his involvement in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham ended his alleged multi-million deal over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues. It is illegal to be gay in Qatar.If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former England...
The Independent

Gary Neville: Gianni Infantino “the worst face” to represent Qatar World Cup

Gary Neville believes FIFA president Gianni Infantino is “the worst face” to represent the Qatar World Cup after his controversial monologue on Saturday and wants the governing body to “clean up its act”.Infantino delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha in which he declared “today I feel gay” and “I feel (like) a migrant worker” before taking aim at European critics of Qatar.Ahead of Sunday’s opening game of the 2022 finals between the host nation and Ecuador, former England defender Neville was appearing as a pundit on beIN Sports and heavily criticised the Swiss, labelling...
The Independent

James Maddison misses England training on eve of World Cup opener with Iran

James Maddison appears to be a major doubt for England’s World Cup opener after missing training on the eve of the Iran clash.Gareth Southgate’s side kick-off Group B at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.Maddison was the only player absent from training at England’s Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Sunday afternoon.The 25-year-old missed the Three Lions’ previous two open training sessions on Thursday and Friday due to what the Football Association called load management.Maddison went off in the first half of Leicester’s win against West Ham last weekend with a knee complaint but said scans on the issue were...
The Independent

World Cup Viewer's Guide: USA ready to play, injuries abound

The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium.The beer ban imposed two days before the start of the tournament was the latest controversial snag for a global event already under scrutiny for Qatar's human rights record and the emirates' frantic push to ready the nation for the most compact World Cup in history.Thousands of attendees were turned away from a Saturday night concert in the official fan zone because of overcrowding, as 1.2 million visitors...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Fans ‘not here for drink’, Drakeford says ahead of World Cup opener for Wales

Fans are “not here for drink”, Mark Drakeford has said while urging World Cup attendees to rally behind the Wales team ahead of the country’s first match against the US.The First Minister visited Doha’s Corniche on Sunday, where a giant model of a bucket hat has been placed near the city’s Museum of Islamic Art.The bucket hat was described by Mr Drakeford as the “informal uniform” of Wales football fans which has grown in popularity and now represents “the team’s incredible progress in the game and its fans’ passion and spirit”.The event was the first to be held by the...
The Independent

Remember his name: How Briton Zac Cox died working on England’s first World Cup venue

If English football administrators were desperate to avoid controversy about labour issues in Qatar during the World Cup, then the choice of venue for the team’s first match has put paid to any such hope.On Monday lunchtime, when Harry Kane leads out England’s team for the game against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium, he will do so in a venue touched by tragedy.Khalifa, named after a previous Emir of Qatar, is the country’s national stadium. Of the eight venues where games will be played at the World Cup, Khalifa, built in 1976, is the only one to have been...
The Independent

Qatar vs Ecuador live stream: How to watch World Cup’s opening fixture online and on TV today

Qatar will kick-off the 2022 World Cup against Group A rivals Ecuador on Sunday. The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by Qatar’s abuse of the migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure over the past decade so that the World Cup could go ahead, on top of concerns around the safety of LGBTQ+ football fans in a conservative Islamic nation where male homosexuality is still illegal. World Cup LIVE: Latest build-up and coverage ahead of Qatar vs Ecuador Both Fifa and Qatari organisers will be hoping the football can now fill the spotlight, but there is...
The Independent

Will Stuart still needs to learn ‘how to score a try’ despite England heroics

England’s hero prop Will Stuart is expecting finishing lessons this week despite spearheading the electrifying fightback that held New Zealand to a 25-25 draw at Twickenham.Stuart, the replacement tighthead who was making his first appearance because of a knee injury, emerged as the unexpected saviour at Twickenham by burrowing over twice from short range as the All Blacks crumbled in the final 10 minutes.In doing so he became the first England prop to score two tries in a single match, but his unconventional technique for scoring the first needed repeat viewings from the TMO before being approved.Will Stuart = 𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠...
The Independent

Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates from opener

Qatar and Ecuador meet in Group A of the World Cup in Qatar. The opening match of the tournament is normally a moment of celebration as the festival of football begins but with Qatar 2022 dogged by controversy surrounding a litany of issues, including the host country’s human rights record and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, this World Cup feels different.After 12 years of preparation, all eyes will be on Qatar’s debut match at a World Cup as the host country get the tournament underway. Although they may lack star names, Qatar are the Asian Cup champions and head into...
The Independent

Wales urged to ‘stick together’ after embarrassing loss to Georgia

Taulupe Faletau has delivered a rallying cry to beleaguered Wales after their Georgia humiliation left Wayne Pivac’s coaching reign under intense scrutiny.Former Wales stars Sam Warburton and Jamie Roberts were among those to condemn an abject performance.Warburton labelled it “unacceptable” while Roberts questioned the players’ desire as Georgia triumphed 13-12 just eight months after annual Six Nations strugglers Italy also beat Wales in Cardiff.Pivac has now lost 19 of his 33 Tests at the helm – including eight this year – since succeeding Warren Gatland following Wales’ fourth-place finish at the 2019 World Cup.Speaking after that bronze medal match defeat...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fearless Jack Crowley ‘getting stuck in’ cheers Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony

Stand-in Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony says it is refreshing to see “hugely ambitious” Jack Crowley’s fearless approach to international rugby.Crowley was handed his maiden Test start at the 11th hour for Saturday’s nervy 13-10 win over Australia after influential skipper Johnny Sexton suffered a calf injury ahead of kick-off.The 22-year-old lined up in Dublin with just 20 senior appearances in professional rugby under his belt and having only made his Ireland debut a week earlier by coming off the bench against Fiji.He calmly slotted a penalty and converted Bundee Aki’s try at the Aviva Stadium, before replacement Ross Byrne secured...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 opening ceremony LIVE: Qatar raises curtain on football’s greatest show

This is it. The 2022 Fifa World Cup is starting today with an opening ceremony before controversial hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in the tournament’s opening fixture at 4pm. Fifa has been grilled with questions over their decision to award the World Cup to Qatar, especially in light of years of controversy in the country. The exploitation of migrant workers has been compared to “modern slavery” and LGBTQ+ groups have said they do not feel safe visiting Qatar, while just a few days ago organisers rescinded an agreed policy to sell alcohol around the stadiums, throwing Fifa’s control of...
The Independent

Chelsea ease past Tottenham as Emma Hayes returns to Blues dugout

Sam Kerr’s first-half strike helped Chelsea to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and lifted the Blues back to the top of the Women’s Super League table.Spurs started brightly but the Blues took full control in front of 38,350 supporters.Erin Cuthbert doubled the hosts’ lead before Guro Reiten scored from the spot ahead of the break in Emma Hayes’ first match back in the dugout following her emergency hysterectomy last month.The Pride of London. 🔵#CFCW pic.twitter.com/fsVQodypZg— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 20, 2022The strike extended Kerr’s scoring streak against Spurs to six goals in five matches as...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 predictions: Winner, golden boot, breakout star and more

The World Cup 2022 is here, with the showpiece event jammed into the middle of the domestic season in Europe.France, the world champions, defend their title after being hit with several key injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Christopher Nkunku.Brazil are the favourites, but Argentina’s unbeaten streak and victory over the Selecao in the Copa America final have built confidence in a crowning moment for Lionel Messi on the international stage. Gareth Southgate will hope it’s England’s time, after heartache at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, while Gareth Bale leads a Wales side determined to harness...
The Independent

Senegal struggling to replace ‘big loss’ Sadio Mane before Netherlands showdown

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse admits it will be difficult to replace Sadio Mane having built the whole team around him.The Bayern Munich forward, who was instrumental in their Africa Cup of Nations win in February, was ruled out after having surgery to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula having originally been named in the World Cup squad.“Obviously it is a great shame for Sadio and a shame for the national team but we need to think about the player’s safety and health,” said Cisse, ahead of their Group A opener against the Netherlands.“It’s a challenge...
The Independent

What time is the ATP Final? How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud today

Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the title match of the ATP Finals today in Turin.Djokovic is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals title and would become the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 35. The Wimbledon champion has had a tumultuous year, after being unable to compete in the Australian Open or US Open, but has been in supreme form and dispatched Taylor Frtiz in the semi-finals.Ruud, meanwhile, is aiming to secure his first vcotuy in a major final after falling short at the French Open and US Open this season. Ruud was beaten...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Rory McIlroy crowned top golfer in Europe despite Jon Rahm claiming Dubai title

Rory McIlroy finished the year as European number one for the fourth time in his career – and first since 2015 – despite Jon Rahm winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.The Spaniard’s two-shot victory over England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden’s Alex Noren was his third in six years at Jumeirah Golf Estates and worth 3million US dollars (£2.5m).But McIlroy finished the season top of the DP World rankings after Matt Fitzpatrick, his only rival for the Harry Vardon Trophy, blew up around the turn.June’s US Open champion needed to win and McIlroy, already world number one, to not...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy