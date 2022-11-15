Read full article on original website
Related
Father, son found dead after hourslong standoff at Memphis home
Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
Car crash leads to cache of stolen items, drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and faces a long list of felonies after police responded to a wreck on the interstate only to find a stolen vehicle, stolen guns, and drugs. Tyrese Hardaway has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000: motor vehicle theft, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment […]
MPD searches for new suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case
MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis police are now searching for a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson is now wanted after being developed as a suspect in the case. MPD has described Johnson as a medium-complexion black male with deadlocks, standing 5’7″ and weighing around 150 pounds. […]
Woman charged after shots fired at Whitehaven MPD station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing serious charges after police say she fired shots at personnel outside the Raines Station Precinct. Maleka Isom has been charged with aggravated assault on a first responder after MPD said she fired shots at the Raines Station. An officer advised that while on duty, he saw a suspicious […]
Fourth man wanted in connection to murder of Young Dolph, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect has been named in the killing of rapper Young Dolph, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Jermarcus Johnson is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder. He is described as 5′7″, 153 pounds, medium complexion, with dreadlocks, police said. Sources...
actionnews5.com
Suspects crash stolen vehicle in Peppertree Apartments, 1 in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are searching for one of two suspects involved in a crash Thursday morning inside the Peppertree Apartments. Officers were in the area of Goodhaven Drive and Millbranch Road around 10:34 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen during a carjacking, according to Memphis Police Department.
Man intentionally fires shots toward pregnant girlfriend’s stomach: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis. According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester. During the argument, the woman told police that Butler […]
Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman says a man she met on Tinder carjacked her at gunpoint and later tried to sell her the vehicle for $500. The incident happened nearly a year ago, but Elijah Darius Scott, 25, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, […]
Man dies after shooting in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, a shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Getwell Road between Park and Rhodes avenues. One person has been detained in the shooting but no arrests...
Memphis couple has both cars stolen in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Car thefts in Memphis have gotten to be all too common. FOX13 has learned of so many stories of victims parking their car only to find it missing later. That happened to one Memphis couple not once but twice in less than 24 hours. The couple...
Police seek person in photo uploaded from stolen phone
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a person of interest whose photo was uploaded to the cloud from a phone stolen in a robbery. Police say two men armed with guns robbed a group Friday night on North Woodlake Circle, in the Oakhaven area near the airport. One person got away with the […]
Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
actionnews5.com
1 injured after shooting outside AutoZone in Hickory Hill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting outside AutoZone Auto Parts on Winchester Road overnight. Memphis police officers responded to the scene around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday after a man was shot in the parking lot of the store. The victim was driven to St....
Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police
This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
actionnews5.com
Family asking for help to find driver who killed Le Bonheur nursing assistant in hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South family is grieving after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Winchester Road Monday evening. The person responsible is still on the run. Julia Maxwell was a nursing assistant at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and just celebrated her 35th work anniversary....
Wanted man charged after 10-hr standoff in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man has been charged after he was involved in a 10-hour standoff with police in Orange Mound overnight Monday. Curtis Hearn has been charged with aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. On Sunday night, police arrived at a mobile home on Brooklyn Avenue and Airways to […]
