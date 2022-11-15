ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Colonel Edwin Matthaidess II reflects on latest assignment

By Vicki Yates
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
It's been almost four months, since Fort Campbell's Screaming Eagles left for Romania. They're there regarding NATO and America's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Colonel Edwin Matthaidess III, Commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and 502nd Infantry Regiment spoke recently about how this latest assignment is working out.

He said it's been more than 80 years since the 101st's Screaming Eagles have been in Europe.

4,700 are on foreign soil, but they're making the most of it, and Matthaidess said make no mistake everyone knows what the mission is.

