ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cricket facing ‘wake-up call’ over packed schedule, Sam Billings claims

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wW8cP_0jBLlEUP00

England ’s Sam Billings thinks the likes of Will Smeed and Ben Stokes being unable to commit to all formats amid an unrelenting schedule is a “wake-up call” for cricket.

Hours after Moeen Ali labelled England beginning an ODI series four days on from their T20 World Cup triumph as “horrible”, Somerset announced Smeed, 21, had signed a white-ball only deal with the county.

Smeed rubberstamped his reputation as a big prospect with the The Hundred’s first ever century this year but he has turned his back on the red-ball game, having yet to make his first-class debut.

Stokes retired from ODIs earlier in the summer and Billings feels these are warnings that should be heeded, with the proliferation of T20 franchise leagues meaning more could follow Smeed’s example.

“Unless something drastically changes, I think it becomes more and more common,” Billings said. “More so internationally. The schedule doesn’t allow all-format players moving forward.

“Ben Stokes is the prime example. If that’s not a wake-up call to whoever runs the schedule it should be really because your biggest players need to prioritise playing for England and get a bit more order.

“Will Smeed has made a very smart decision. His game is all around white-ball cricket.

“It’s so individual and it shouldn’t be talked down upon. If that’s what he wants to do, it’s his decision. It’s not anyone else’s career. So don’t try and force that upon him. Good on him.”

Billings himself has featured in several domestic T20 leagues but he will sacrifice a stint at the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders and instead captain Kent at the start of next season.

As well as taking on board the lessons that led to him being worn down by various demands in the last couple of years, Billings is doing so in a bid to boost his hopes of featuring in next year’s Ashes.

Ben Foakes is England’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter but Billings is understudy, having made three Test appearances since January, and wants to make sure he is primed if he were to be called upon.

“I had 18 months on the road until this year,” Billings said. “I’ll be honest, by the time I got home, I was completely burnt out. If I wasn’t skipper for Kent, I would have probably had a break.

“I think something had to give so I’m not going to the IPL. That gives me the best chance of playing four-day cricket through the start of the summer.

“That will be my focus to try and play in a home Ashes. Those opportunities might never come around again. I just want to get a real good crack at that.”

I had 18 months on the road until this year. I'll be honest, by the time I got home, I was completely burnt out.

Sam Billings

While there is consternation at England playing an ODI series against Australia, starting at Adelaide on Thursday, so soon after the World Cup, Billings is a beneficiary of the three matches going ahead.

He was last selected in the format in July 2021 but, with several players unavailable for varying reasons, the 31-year-old has a chance to stake a claim for the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.

“It’s up to me to just put my hat in the ring,” he added. “As you get older, you don’t really think about that too much. I think I got so worked up back in the day of just ‘am I going to be there?’.

“That uncertainty eats you alive. I’m just going to give it a good go. The ball’s in my court, I suppose, leading up to that World Cup, that’s all you can do.”

Of the 11 England World Cup players in this squad, only Luke Wood, a travelling reserve for the tournament, trained on Tuesday at an optional session.

He was joined by Olly Stone , Jason Roy and Billings, who added: “There’s plenty of us who have got plenty to play for. This is a great opportunity at the back end of a trip to make an impression.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emma Hayes calls for price hike as Chelsea fans pack Stamford Bridge for big win

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes called for the Women’s Super League to raise its ticket prices after the Blues clinched a 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.General admission to the match sold out well before Sunday afternoon’s kick-off, with 38,350 ultimately making the trip to west London.Hayes, returning to the dugout for the first time since her emergency hysterectomy last month, was delighted by the turnout but remained resolute in her assessment of the financial bottom line.“I’d like to be here more,” she said. “I think we all know that solving the conundrum in the women’s game around what do...
The Independent

Tyler Adams warns USA about ‘problem’ striker Kieffer Moore ahead of Wales clash

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams has described Wales striker Kieffer Moore as a “problem” for the United States in their World Cup opener.Adams came up against 6ft 5in Moore earlier this month when Leeds beat Bournemouth 4-3 in the Premier League at Elland Road. The pair will cross swords again on Monday when Wales and the USA get their World Cup campaigns under way in Qatar.“He’s a big threat, we figured that out playing against Bournemouth,” said Adams, who will captain the Americans at the World Cup. “He provides a completely different game plan to any team that you put him...
The Independent

Joe Lycett appears to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal

Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the cash.The comic set the former England footballer a deadline of midday on November 20 to take action after it was reported Beckham had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.The contest kicks off this Sunday in Qatar – where homosexuality is still illegal and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in...
The Independent

Qatar: England squad train before opening World Cup 2022 game

England’s international footballers have been training ahead of their World Cup 2022 opening match against Group B opponents Iran on Monday, 21 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.Captain Harry Kane led the squad in a session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Sunday.James Maddison was the only player absent from training, after missing the Three Lions’ previous two open sessions on Thursday and Friday.The midfielder will miss the opening game, along with Kyle Walker.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More James Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upHuge warship USS Gerald R Ford drops anchor off south coast of EnglandEngland fan goes viral after buying beer from every country playing in World Cup
The Independent

Gareth Southgate confirms England to take the knee at World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate has confirmed England will take the knee at the World Cup in Qatar.The Three Lions made the gesture against racism and inequality in 33 straight matches after football returned after the Covid-19 shutdown.England did not take the knee in September’s fixtures but they will make the gesture in Monday’s Group B opener against Iran and beyond at the World Cup.Gareth Southgate confirmed in his pre-match press conference earlier that @Madders10 will not be available tomorrow, while the game may have come a little bit too early for @kylewalker2. pic.twitter.com/Dw6rHbU1Ad— England (@England) November 20, 2022“We have discussed taking the...
The Independent

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup ‘shows where the international game is going’

From tropical Colombia to the Gulf of Guinea, qualification campaigns are already creaking into action for the 17th edition of the Rugby League World Cup which is scheduled to kick off in France in 2025.After five weeks and 61 matches across men’s, women’s and wheelchair disciplines, the 2021 tournament reached its conclusion in front of 67,502 at Old Trafford on Saturday with a predictable double triumph for Australia’s all-conquering Kangaroos and Jillaroos.Bolstered by strong television viewing figures and backed by Mal Meninga, one of its most persuasive of promoters, there appears to be genuine intent among many of the sport’s...
The Independent

Voices: Joe Lycett’s £10k shredding stunt is no skin off Beckham’s nose – but who cares?

According to the cringey Tesco Christmas advert, the UK is suffering from a “joy shortage”. Unarguable, I’d say, but not especially relieved by Joe Lycett, which is not what you’d expect from the TV funnyman.I’ve just watched him dressed up in a kind of Sesame Street/Big Bird costume and (apparently) chuck £10,000 into a wood shredder. As it happens, Lycett didn’t look particularly chuffed by what he’d just done, destroying all that lovely money in a matter of seconds. He got through the cash faster than Elon Musk can buy a social media site.As a protest against Beckham’s involvement...
The Guardian

BBC ignores World Cup opening ceremony in favour of Qatar criticism

When the Qatari government decided to spend millions of pounds on a World Cup opening ceremony featuring Morgan Freeman, Jungkook from BTS and hundreds of performers, it probably hoped it would be the moment when the global media finally focused on football rather than human rights. What it probably didn’t...
The Independent

‘I wouldn’t stand in a room with someone misogynistic, racist, or homophobic’: Stephen Graham on prejudice, social realism, and Matilda

Stephen Graham is showing off his newly bulging biceps. “He’s like Popeye,” says his wife, Hannah Walters, on her way to the fridge. “Just give him a can and he pops it and crushes it.” It’s breakfast time in the couple’s home in a former mining town in Leicestershire, and the This Is England star is being teased by the love of his life, as he chats to me from the kitchen counter.He does have impressive (tattooed) muscles to show off, though, as a result of intensive training for the role of a hardened pugilist in the forthcoming A Thousand...
The Independent

Remember his name: How Briton Zac Cox died working on England’s first World Cup venue

If English football administrators were desperate to avoid controversy about labour issues in Qatar during the World Cup, then the choice of venue for the team’s first match has put paid to any such hope.On Monday lunchtime, when Harry Kane leads out England’s team for the game against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium, he will do so in a venue touched by tragedy.Khalifa, named after a previous Emir of Qatar, is the country’s national stadium. Of the eight venues where games will be played at the World Cup, Khalifa, built in 1976, is the only one to have been...
The Independent

James Maddison misses England training on eve of World Cup opener with Iran

James Maddison appears to be a major doubt for England’s World Cup opener after missing training on the eve of the Iran clash.Gareth Southgate’s side kick-off Group B at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.Maddison was the only player absent from training at England’s Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Sunday afternoon.The 25-year-old missed the Three Lions’ previous two open training sessions on Thursday and Friday due to what the Football Association called load management.Maddison went off in the first half of Leicester’s win against West Ham last weekend with a knee complaint but said scans on the issue were...
The Independent

Joe Lycett news – live: Comedian curtsies after ‘shredding £10,000’ over David Beckham World Cup ultimatum

Joe Lycett has appeared to “shred £10,000” following “radio silence” from David Beckham over his World Cup ultimatum.Last Sunday (13 November), the comedian released a video on social media in which he directly addressed Beckham about his deal promoting the World Cup in Qatar.In the video, Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham pulls out of his reported £10 million deal over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues.If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said, he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former...
The Independent

World Cup fans left baffled as VAR rules out Ecuador goal vs Qatar

There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
The Independent

Fans ‘not here for drink’, Drakeford says ahead of World Cup opener for Wales

Fans are “not here for drink”, Mark Drakeford has said while urging World Cup attendees to rally behind the Wales team ahead of the country’s first match against the US.The First Minister visited Doha’s Corniche on Sunday, where a giant model of a bucket hat has been placed near the city’s Museum of Islamic Art.The bucket hat was described by Mr Drakeford as the “informal uniform” of Wales football fans which has grown in popularity and now represents “the team’s incredible progress in the game and its fans’ passion and spirit”.The event was the first to be held by the...
The Independent

Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman helps open Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman sought to provide a dose of Hollywood gravitas as the 2022 World Cup was officially opened in Qatar.The Oscar-winning actor, known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, narrated the opening ceremony initially on a video before appearing in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”Men dancing with swords, camels and a parade of World Cup mascots also featured in the ceremony to open the competition controversially awarded to Qatar.Dreamers, from the official World Cup soundtrack, was...
The Independent

World Cup Viewer's Guide: USA ready to play, injuries abound

The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium.The beer ban imposed two days before the start of the tournament was the latest controversial snag for a global event already under scrutiny for Qatar's human rights record and the emirates' frantic push to ready the nation for the most compact World Cup in history.Thousands of attendees were turned away from a Saturday night concert in the official fan zone because of overcrowding, as 1.2 million visitors...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Rory McIlroy crowned top golfer in Europe despite Jon Rahm claiming Dubai title

Rory McIlroy finished the year as European number one for the fourth time in his career – and first since 2015 – despite Jon Rahm winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.The Spaniard’s two-shot victory over England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden’s Alex Noren was his third in six years at Jumeirah Golf Estates and worth 3million US dollars (£2.5m).But McIlroy finished the season top of the DP World rankings after Matt Fitzpatrick, his only rival for the Harry Vardon Trophy, blew up around the turn.June’s US Open champion needed to win and McIlroy, already world number one, to not...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy