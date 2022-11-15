ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Canada arrests man on spying charges for China EV battery researcher

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mkGs_0jBLlDbg00

An employee at Canada 's largest electricity producer Hydro- Quebec was arrested and charged with espionage for allegedly passing trade secrets to China .

Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked at the state-owned firm as a researcher in battery materials was arrested on Monday from his home in Quebec province's Candiac region, the Royal Canadian Mounted police said.

He is facing four criminal charges and will appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday. According to the authorities, his charges include obtaining trade secrets, unauthorised computer use, fraud for obtaining trade secrets, and breach of trust by a public officer.

Mr Wang was arrested following an investigation by the special national security unit, which found that he had been spying at the electricity utility from February 2018 to October this year.

"While employed by Hydro-Quebec, Mr Wang allegedly obtained trade secrets to benefit the People's Republic of China (PRC), to the detriment of Canada's economic interests," the police said on Monday.

His arrest comes at a time when Sino-Canadian relations have been choppy for some years, with both nations accusing each other of industrial espionage. Ottawa earlier this month ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals due to national security.

Mr Wang worked for the electricity producer's research unit that was devoted to developing battery materials along with the Army Research Laboratory in the US.

He allegedly abused his position to conduct research for a Chinese University and other Chinese research centers and published scientific articles and "submitted patents in association with this foreign actor, rather than with Hydro-Quebec", the police said.

He started working there in 2016 and was fired this month, according to the company. Caroline Des Rosiers, a spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec said that the "damage was limited" by their "internal detection mechanisms".

Dominic Roy, senior director for corporate security at the company, said no organisation was “immune” to such incidents. “We must therefore constantly remain vigilant and transparent,” he said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears

A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
The Independent

FBI mysteriously raids homes linked to Area 51 conspiracy website

An Area 51 researcher who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base is looking for answers after federal agents kicked in the doors of two of his properties and confiscated his phones, drones, memory sticks and camera equipment. Air Force and FBI agents raided Joerg Arnu’s homes in Las Vegas and Rachel, a small town bordering the secretive military base in the Nevada desert, on 3 November.Mr Arnu told 8 News Now that officers held him at gunpoint as they searched his Rachel home, while his girlfriend was detained at the Las Vegas property. Since 1999, he has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17

Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
The Independent

Almost 1,700 suspects, including drug dealers, arrested over six weeks by Met

Almost 1,700 suspects – including violent criminals, drug dealers and sex offenders – have been arrested in London over the past six weeks during a surge in operations, the Metropolitan Police has said.As part of Operation Yamata, an off-shoot of the force’s county lines response, officers have charged a high-risk sex offender who had been on the run for more than four years, and closed 27 drugs lines over the course of one week.Commander Alexis Boon, who leads on the project, said the Met has been taking a “much more precise and strategic” approach to tackling crime.It comes after new...
The Independent

Police officer ‘used fake emails to order free pints while watching England win’

A police officer used fake email addresses to order dozens of free pints of lager he watched England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany, a misconduct hearing has found.Despite there being a one-per-person limit, Paul Elliott and his friends exploited a Heineken promotional offer in a Sheffield pub to secure 26 pints between them, a disciplinary panel heard.Elliott, who had three years’ service, would have been sacked if he had not already resigned as a Humberside officer, a tribunal ruled on Thursday after saying his dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct.The former officer also failed to disclose a speeding offence and that...
The Independent

Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts

Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but there was disappointment that it did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question about most fentanyl being smuggled by US citizens – not migrants

Right-wing Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene dodged a question from The Independent when asked about her claims regarding the source of fentanyl crossing the US-Mexico border. Ms Greene held a press conference on Thursday afternoon on her legislation calling for an accounting of all US dollars that had gone to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the nation. During the press conference, she drew a parallel to the US-Mexico border, saying the United States was not adequately monitoring immigration.“We’re ignoring the dangers happening at our border and the national security crisis that’s happening in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters, cars overturned on sidelines of APEC summit in Bangkok

Police in Thailand’s Bangkok fired rubber bullets to disperse pro-democracy protesters who had gathered near the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group meeting on Friday.According to police official Ashyan Kraithong, around 350 protesters clashed with the police about 10km (6 miles) from the meeting venue, reported Reuters.Police said that ten protesters were arrested and five police officials injured.Anti-gov't cum anti #APEC2022THAILAND Summit protesters clash with riot police Friday morning next to Democracy Monument. Police arrested a few protesters. #Thailand #WhatsHappeningInThailand #APEC2022 #APEC #เอเปค2022 #เอเปค #ม๊อบ18พฤศจิกา65 pic.twitter.com/rqMDXu9NjS— Pravit Rojanaphruk (@PravitR) November 18, 2022“The protesters broke the law, physically...
The Independent

Power boss asks Ukrainians to leave the country to ease burden on damaged energy network

Citizens of Ukraine have been advised to leave the country – if they can – to help reduce demand on the energy network.Ukrainians should consider leaving for “three to four months” as it “will be very helpful to the system”, Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy supplier, has said.Almost half of the country’s energy system has been damaged by attacks launched by Russia since it started its invasion in February. The government has called on Ukrainians to limit their use of home appliances, such as ovens and washing machines, in a bid to conserve energy.Mr Timchenko,...
The Independent

Police identify remains of four men found following mill fire

The remains of four men found following a mill fire have been identified after police travelled to Vietnam to collect DNA samples.Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in July after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on May 7.On Friday, Greater Manchester Police said the men had been identified as Cuong Van Chu, 39, Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, Duong Van Nguyen, 29, and 21-year-old Nam Thanh Le.A file has been passed to the coroner and inquests into their deaths are due to be opened in the coming weeks, a force spokesman said.The...
The Independent

Biden inadvertently flashes G20 step-by-step cheat sheet: ‘You take your seat’

President Joe Biden has once again given an inadvertent glimpse of a “cheat sheet” step-by-step guide for how to conduct himself.Earlier this week, leaders from some of the world’s largest economies descended on Bali for two days at the G20 Summit, where they were welcomed by their host country’s president, Joko Widodo, to gather under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.The US commander-in-chief held talks throughout the summit with fellow leaders from economic powerhouses, but the meetings were briefly interrupted after a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine led to an explosion in Nato member state Poland which...
The Independent

Directors and two firms found guilty after five workers killed by wall collapse

Two company directors have been found guilty of safety failings after five agency workers at a metal recycling site were crushed to death when a 45-tonne wall collapsed.A seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told the men died instantly while working in an area near the wall, which was holding back 263 tonnes of metal briquettes.Jurors were told the weight of metal, stored at a scrapyard in the Nechells area of the city, was equivalent to about six fully laden articulated lorries.Labourers Almamo Jammeh, 45, Ousmane Diaby, 39, Bangally Dukuray, 55, Saibo Sillah, 42, and Mahamadou Jagana, 49, were pronounced...
The Independent

Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

Explosions that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.Remains of explosives were found on objects recovered from the site which confirm the blasts were deliberate, a prosecutor said on Friday morning. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.Undersea blasts damaged the pipelines in September and led to huge methane leaks.Russia has been suspected of being behind the explosions. In turn, the Kremlin has...
The Independent

Official claims deadly Gaza house fire caused by party stunt

Investigators said Sunday that last week's massive apartment fire in the Gaza Strip was ignited accidentally by a man using gasoline in a party trick, but did not explain how they reached that conclusion. The blaze killed 22 members of the same family and there were no survivors who could have described the events.The fire had erupted Thursday in the third-floor apartment of the Abu Raya family home in the crowded Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. Officials initially said 21 people were killed. Gaza attorney general Mohammed al-Nahal said Sunday the death toll reached 22, without elaborating.He told...
The Independent

‘Categorically untrue’ UK considering Swiss-style links with EU

Downing Street has labelled as “categorically untrue” a report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.The Sunday Times reported the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.The alleged change of heart by the Conservative Government, only a few years after Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU after years of back-and-forth negotiations, raised eyebrows in Westminster.Any such move would also likely inflame backbench Tory Brexiteers and re-run many...
The Independent

UN warns fresh shelling at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant ‘risks nuclear disaster’

A UN watchdog has warned of “nuclear disaster” in the wake of shelling on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for which Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which promotes the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, said the sprawling plant, which is currently under Russian control, was rocked by more than a dozen blasts on Saturday evening.“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” said Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, whose team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment at the plant.“Explosions...
The Independent

Cop27 deal addresses climate destruction but ‘planet still in emergency room’

A historic Cop27 deal to address devastating climate impacts is an important step forward but failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions means “our planet is still in the emergency room”, the UN General-Secretary has warned.The deal reached in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt agrees to create a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the irreparable climate damages, in a major breakthrough for countries suffering from the worst impacts of the climate crisis.But on the crucial issue of limiting global heating to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of the climate emergency, many feel the...
The Independent

Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant

Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said two explosions — one on Saturday evening and another on Sunday morning — near the Zaporizhzhia plant abruptly ended a period of relative calm around the nuclear facility that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since the start of the war...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy