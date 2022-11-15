Read full article on original website
Young Lady Jacket’s squad falls to Sparta in Round 2 of tourney
CHESTER – A very young Chester Lady Jacket Basketball Team fought extremely hard throughout the entire game in Round 2 of the 2022 Sparta Lady Bulldog Invitational Tournament. The Lady Jackets, with one senior, two juniors, 1 sophomore and seven freshmen battled right up until the very end against...
Linda Lou Tindall
A funeral will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 for 68-year-old Linda Lou Tindall of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 11:59 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 5, 1954 in Murphysboro, Illinois, a daughter of Woodrow and Doris (Gill) Gall, who both preceded...
Mississippi Riverfront cleanup effort set for Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for volunteers to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers are asked to please register online at. https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187442. “Our waterways are vital to...
Randolph County Girl Scouts named All-Star Entrepreneurs
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2022. Girls in Southern Illinois crushed it this fall, selling over $500,000 in tasty treats and magazines. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for...
Musical duo Carter and Connelley returns to MDC Cape Nature Center Dec. 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for an exciting evening of nature-themed melodies with special guests Carter and Connelley from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Musical duo Carter and Connelley (seen here) are a regional treasure,...
Ste. Genevieve School District R-II outlines requirement for school board candidates
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District will accept declarations of candidacy from any person interested in running for a position on the school board in the April 4, 2023 election. There are three positions available, each with a three-year term as director on the Ste. Genevieve County R-II Board of Education.
The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington
FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
Ste. Genevieve R-II Board Briefs released
STE. GENEVIEVE — This information includes highlights from the Ste. Genevieve County R-II Board of Education’s Nov. 15, 2022, Regular Meeting. This is an unofficial record. The official Board Minutes are posted on the district website and are located on BoardDocs, linked here (https://go.boarddocs.com/mo/stegen/Board.nsf/Public). The video of the meeting can be found on the district’s Youtube Channel, SGDragonsTV (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUXKnSSyt_VykERuEroZmLw).
Ste. Genevieve Heritage Commission meets Monday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Heritage Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Ste. Genevieve City Hall, 165 S. Fourth Street, Ste. Genevieve. The meeting is open to the public.
Missouri releases October 2022 jobs report
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 4,600 jobs from September 2022 to October 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by two-tenths of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 3,500 jobs and government employment increased by 1,100 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment...
Public invited to discuss priority unfunded transportation needs
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s transportation system is a tremendous asset including 33,825 miles of roads and 10,387 bridges. The system ranks among the largest for any state in the nation. The Missouri Department of Transportation working with its statewide regional planning partners has identified $1 billion in annual...
Christmas on the River celebrates the holiday
CHESTER — Christmas on the River is fast approaching. We invite you to get in the spirit by decorating the outside of your house and yard in the most festive and creative manner and to compete in the holiday home lighting contest. Nominate your own home, your neighbors, family or your friends by submitting an address to the parks and recreation office at city hall. 618-826-1430.
Snow and ice mean it’s time for ‘Winter Weather – Get it Together’
SPRINGFIELD – With snow and ice touching much of Illinois this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Illinois Tollway are reminding the public that it’s time for “Winter Weather – Get it Together.”. Because of the nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers...
State of Missouri announces cybersecurity grant program to assist local and state agencies
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Public Safety today announced the availability of up to $3.6 million in grant funding to assist local and state agencies manage and reduce systemic cybersecurity risks. The Missouri State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) is a competitive grant with individual awards...
EPA fines Missouri home renovators for lead-based paint violations
LENEXA, Kan. – Two home renovation companies in Missouri have agreed to pay penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of...
Missouri Attorney General obtains $2.5 Million grant to continue SAFE Kit initiative
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Thursday that his office has received a third federal grant from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, with this grant totaling $2.5 million. The grant will allow the Attorney General’s Office to continue its work on the SAFE Kit Initiative, which aims to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
Businesses can sign up now for February job and internship fair
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is inviting businesses to register now for the spring 2023 Job and Internship Fair. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, in the Student Center Ballrooms and is designed to connect Salukis with career and internship opportunities.
Illinois unemployment rate rises slightly
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate increased +0.1 percentage point to 4.6 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +3,600 in October, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The September...
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases report
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests and incidents for the week ending November 11. Arrested Person: 6 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 1. Assault:...
Governor will appoint Randy Ruzicka’s successor as second district commissioner
STE. GENEVIEVE — Randy Ruzicka’s election to the office of Ste. Genevieve County Presiding Commissioner opens up an opportunity for someone to fill the Second District Commissioner seat Ruzicka will be vacating December 31, 2022. County Clerk Sue Wolk said the final decision is up to the governor,...
