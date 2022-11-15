ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suntimesnews.com

Young Lady Jacket’s squad falls to Sparta in Round 2 of tourney

CHESTER – A very young Chester Lady Jacket Basketball Team fought extremely hard throughout the entire game in Round 2 of the 2022 Sparta Lady Bulldog Invitational Tournament. The Lady Jackets, with one senior, two juniors, 1 sophomore and seven freshmen battled right up until the very end against...
SPARTA, IL
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve High School places third in MoDOT Bridge Building Contest

SIKESTON—After weeks of work to build the most efficient model bridges, Southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the completion of MoDOT’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials—balsa wood, thread and glue.
SIKESTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

Randolph County Girl Scouts named All-Star Entrepreneurs

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2022. Girls in Southern Illinois crushed it this fall, selling over $500,000 in tasty treats and magazines. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
suntimesnews.com

Christ Our Savior FFA Agronomy team

EVANSVILLE, Ill. — The Christ our Savior Agronomy team participated in the Agronomy Career Development Event at Valmeyer. The contest was divided into nine different parts. Team members had to identify weed seeds, weeds, insects & crop seeds. The other five parts were grading or judging corn, soybeans,hay, silage...
VALMEYER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Linda Lou Tindall

A funeral will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 for 68-year-old Linda Lou Tindall of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 11:59 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 5, 1954 in Murphysboro, Illinois, a daughter of Woodrow and Doris (Gill) Gall, who both preceded...
CHESTER, IL
kfmo.com

Ironton Man Injured in Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
IRONTON, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt’s Wife, Amy Goldschmidt

On November 17, 2022, Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League MVP Award. The first baseman previously received the NL Hank Aaron Award for being the league’s best hitter, and with this distinction, he is now considered a top player. This leading player also has a great life outside of sports. He’s been happily married to his college sweetheart and raising two children. His followers are keen on learning more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt. So we reveal more about her in this Amy Goldschmidt wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington

FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
FARMINGTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

Christmas on the River celebrates the holiday

CHESTER — Christmas on the River is fast approaching. We invite you to get in the spirit by decorating the outside of your house and yard in the most festive and creative manner and to compete in the holiday home lighting contest. Nominate your own home, your neighbors, family or your friends by submitting an address to the parks and recreation office at city hall. 618-826-1430.
CHESTER, IL
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles

Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
FOX 2

Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Mississippi Riverfront cleanup effort set for Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for volunteers to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers are asked to please register online at. https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187442. “Our waterways are vital to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Snowfall In The Area

(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
FARMINGTON, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy