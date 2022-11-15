Read full article on original website
Young Lady Jacket’s squad falls to Sparta in Round 2 of tourney
CHESTER – A very young Chester Lady Jacket Basketball Team fought extremely hard throughout the entire game in Round 2 of the 2022 Sparta Lady Bulldog Invitational Tournament. The Lady Jackets, with one senior, two juniors, 1 sophomore and seven freshmen battled right up until the very end against...
Ste. Genevieve High School places third in MoDOT Bridge Building Contest
SIKESTON—After weeks of work to build the most efficient model bridges, Southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the completion of MoDOT’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials—balsa wood, thread and glue.
Randolph County Girl Scouts named All-Star Entrepreneurs
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2022. Girls in Southern Illinois crushed it this fall, selling over $500,000 in tasty treats and magazines. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for...
Christ Our Savior FFA Agronomy team
EVANSVILLE, Ill. — The Christ our Savior Agronomy team participated in the Agronomy Career Development Event at Valmeyer. The contest was divided into nine different parts. Team members had to identify weed seeds, weeds, insects & crop seeds. The other five parts were grading or judging corn, soybeans,hay, silage...
Linda Lou Tindall
A funeral will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 for 68-year-old Linda Lou Tindall of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 11:59 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 5, 1954 in Murphysboro, Illinois, a daughter of Woodrow and Doris (Gill) Gall, who both preceded...
Ironton Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Musical duo Carter and Connelley returns to MDC Cape Nature Center Dec. 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for an exciting evening of nature-themed melodies with special guests Carter and Connelley from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Musical duo Carter and Connelley (seen here) are a regional treasure,...
Meet St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt’s Wife, Amy Goldschmidt
On November 17, 2022, Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League MVP Award. The first baseman previously received the NL Hank Aaron Award for being the league’s best hitter, and with this distinction, he is now considered a top player. This leading player also has a great life outside of sports. He’s been happily married to his college sweetheart and raising two children. His followers are keen on learning more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt. So we reveal more about her in this Amy Goldschmidt wiki.
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington
FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
Christmas on the River celebrates the holiday
CHESTER — Christmas on the River is fast approaching. We invite you to get in the spirit by decorating the outside of your house and yard in the most festive and creative manner and to compete in the holiday home lighting contest. Nominate your own home, your neighbors, family or your friends by submitting an address to the parks and recreation office at city hall. 618-826-1430.
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
Three vehicle crash this morning in south St. Louis
This morning in North St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.
Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
Ste. Genevieve School District R-II outlines requirement for school board candidates
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District will accept declarations of candidacy from any person interested in running for a position on the school board in the April 4, 2023 election. There are three positions available, each with a three-year term as director on the Ste. Genevieve County R-II Board of Education.
Mississippi Riverfront cleanup effort set for Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for volunteers to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers are asked to please register online at. https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187442. “Our waterways are vital to...
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
