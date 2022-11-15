Read full article on original website
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Gourmet burger restaurant applies for liquor license at former Logan’s Roadhouse near Dayton Mall
A casual restaurant chain with gourmet burgers and brews has applied for a liquor license in the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 permit on Nov. 16 for 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
New life reportedly coming to former Logan’s Roadhouse location
Construction on the vacant Logan's Roadhouse may begin as soon as January, according to the township.
$500,000 in improvements heading to Triangle Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton has announced the newest investment of Dayton Recovery Plan funds following the approval of a $500,000 contract for Triangle Park improvements on Nov. 16. Double Jay Construction, LLC was given a $577,118 contract to create new facilities and amenities as well as...
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Firefighters respond to heavy fire at house in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments in Dayton were on scene trying to put out a large house fire Saturday morning. The fire broke out about 10:30 a.m. on 200 block of North Irwin Street. Dayton Fire Department's social media stated that a two-story house was deemed a total...
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
35th annual Christmas in Springboro festival kicks off today
SPRINGBORO — The 35th annual Christmas in Springboro festival kicks off today. The three-day holiday event begins with a tree-lighting opening ceremony on Friday, November 18th at 6 p.m. and will run until 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be over 75 craft vendor tents, food from a variety...
Butler County's first Costco opens its doors, wholesale retailer to anchor major development
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A steady stream of cars rolled through the crowded parking lot of Butler County's first Costco on Wednesday afternoon. Shoppers were eager to check out the new store that opened around 8 a.m. For as packed as the parking lot was, Brandon Winkle of Middletown...
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lima, Ohio
It’s easy to mistake Lima, a city in Ohio, for a quiet and unassuming place. But, hidden within its streets and alleyways are amazing tourist attractions. For starters, Lima is full of beautiful parks, some with lakes where you can enjoy swimming and other fun activities. As such, if you are an outdoors person, you can be sure to have some great times as you take in the city’s lovely outdoors and participate in breathtaking activities.
Dayton Unit NAACP hosts Third Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted their Third Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for families on Friday. The event ran from noon until 6 p.m. at the NAACP Dayton Headquarters at 915 Salem Ave. Dr. Derrick L. Foward,...
Water main break project to impact busy Kettering street
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews repairing a water main break may cause drivers some slowdowns on a portion of a busy road in Kettering. According to a release, crews are working to repair a water main break on West Dorothy Lane, just east of Southern Blvd. The work will impact drivers in the eastbound lanes […]
SICSA hosting Pet Nights at Woodland Lights
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) will host "Pet Nights" at Woodland Lights in Washington Township. Pet owners are welcome to bring their friendly, leashed dogs with them to the half-mile paved holiday lights trail on November 20, December 3, and December 19. Washington...
Loose mink cause chain reaction in Van Wert ecosystem, $1.6 million in financial loss
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — Owners of Lion Farms USA, the mink farm in Van Wert, Ohio, that lost tens of thousands of mink Tuesday due to a break-in, said about 30,000 mink, about 80%, have been accounted for, leaving possibly 10,000 others still on the loose. Fur Commission...
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
