ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Athens, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve High School places third in MoDOT Bridge Building Contest

SIKESTON—After weeks of work to build the most efficient model bridges, Southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the completion of MoDOT’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials—balsa wood, thread and glue.
SIKESTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

Christ Our Savior FFA Agronomy team

EVANSVILLE, Ill. — The Christ our Savior Agronomy team participated in the Agronomy Career Development Event at Valmeyer. The contest was divided into nine different parts. Team members had to identify weed seeds, weeds, insects & crop seeds. The other five parts were grading or judging corn, soybeans,hay, silage...
VALMEYER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Randolph County Girl Scouts named All-Star Entrepreneurs

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2022. Girls in Southern Illinois crushed it this fall, selling over $500,000 in tasty treats and magazines. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
suntimesnews.com

Linda Lou Tindall

A funeral will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 for 68-year-old Linda Lou Tindall of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 11:59 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 5, 1954 in Murphysboro, Illinois, a daughter of Woodrow and Doris (Gill) Gall, who both preceded...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington

FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
FARMINGTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

Christmas on the River celebrates the holiday

CHESTER — Christmas on the River is fast approaching. We invite you to get in the spirit by decorating the outside of your house and yard in the most festive and creative manner and to compete in the holiday home lighting contest. Nominate your own home, your neighbors, family or your friends by submitting an address to the parks and recreation office at city hall. 618-826-1430.
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve R-II Board Briefs released

STE. GENEVIEVE — This information includes highlights from the Ste. Genevieve County R-II Board of Education’s Nov. 15, 2022, Regular Meeting. This is an unofficial record. The official Board Minutes are posted on the district website and are located on BoardDocs, linked here (https://go.boarddocs.com/mo/stegen/Board.nsf/Public). The video of the meeting can be found on the district’s Youtube Channel, SGDragonsTV (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUXKnSSyt_VykERuEroZmLw).
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

SIU addresses students’ needs during holidays and all year

CARBONDALE, Ill. — As the holiday season approaches, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering students numerous options for dining, lodging and other support, both during the holidays when usual options aren’t available as well as throughout the year in conjunction with the university’s new Higher Education Resources and Opportunities for Salukis in Need (HEROES) program.
CARBONDALE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases report

STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests and incidents for the week ending November 11. Arrested Person: 6 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 1. Assault:...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

EPA fines Missouri home renovators for lead-based paint violations

LENEXA, Kan. – Two home renovation companies in Missouri have agreed to pay penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Businesses can sign up now for February job and internship fair

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is inviting businesses to register now for the spring 2023 Job and Internship Fair. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, in the Student Center Ballrooms and is designed to connect Salukis with career and internship opportunities.
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy