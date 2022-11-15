Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 600 block of North Harrison Street, Warsaw. Multiple firearms, ammunition and money were stolen from a residence. Value of $7,650. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incidents:. 1:42...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:27 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, West CR 500N, west of North CR 400W, Atwood. Driver: Jasmine A. Stroup, 20, Maye Street, Warsaw. Stroup’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, East...
Three Arrested After Shooting At Home In Walkerton
WALKERTON — Three men were arrested after allegedly firing rifles at a home in Walkerton that injured a child. Kendric Lee Emerson, 32, 301 Skylane Drive Apartment P8, Plymouth; Donovyn O’Neil Carmack, 22, Mishawaka; and Dalton C. Carmack, 25, 118 High Road, Bremen, are each charged with criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.
Six Face Charges In Death Of 21-Year-Old Culver Woman
CULVER — Six people were recently charged in connection to the death of a 21-year-old Culver woman. Daniel Martin Compton, 34, 9163 W. 700N, Culver, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; involuntary manslaughter, a level 5 felony; strangulation, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class A misdemeanor.
Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6
SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
Board Approves Purchases Of Two Vehicles For Warsaw Street Department
WARSAW — Warsaw’s street department received approval to purchase two vehicles during a Nov. 18 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. In his first request, Street Superintendent Dustin Dillon asked for permission to purchase a used 2012 International 4000 Series dump truck from the town of Milford. The truck, which has 12,376 miles on it, includes a Boss snowplow and Monroe salt spreader.
US 30 Concerns Aired Ahead Of Larger Meeting On Dec. 6
WARSAW — State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, Nov. 18, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they...
Charles M. Hinton
Charles Martin Hinton, 66, Kokomo, formerly of Argos, died at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Howard Community Hospital, Kokomo. Chuck was born Nov. 20, 1955. On June 14, 2014, Chuck and Janet L. Watkins were united in marriage; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughter, Amanda...
Steven A. Hochstetler
Steven A. Hochstetler, 75, Milford, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Steven was born Dec. 28, 1946. On Sept. 29, 1990, Steven married Cheryl A. Bollenbacher; she survives in Milford. He is survived by his son, Jason (Susan) Bollenbacher, Wakarusa; three grandchildren; and...
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie (May) Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed her...
Syracuse BZA Approves New Parking Lot Despite Remonstrators’ Concerns
SYRACUSE — All three cases presented to the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals at the Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting were approved with stipulations. The only remonstrators in attendance expressed concerns about a new parking lot intended for Polywood LLC employees. The petition for an exemption to allow a parking...
Perry Following Family Tradition Of Community Service
MILFORD — When the new year rolls in, Diane Perry will be the new Van Buren Township Trustee. Perry is a Milford native whose father, John Perry, was a pharmacist who owned the local pharmacy for more than 50 years. He also started the Lakeland Loving Care Center Inc.nursing home.
Indiana Rail Excursion Company Acquires Historic Observation Car
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has acquired the Riding Mountain Park, a vintage streamlined dome-sleeper-observation car built in 1954 for transcontinental passenger train service on the Canadian Pacific. The acquisition was made possible by a private donor. Plans call for the car to undergo a...
Roberta Fay Graves — PENDING
Roberta Fay Graves, 92, Columbia City, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born May 3, 1930. Arrangements pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Betty Webb — PENDING
Betty Webb, 86, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Justin Ray Styers — UPDATED
Justin Ray Styers, 21, Plymouth, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Justin was born July 17, 2001. Justin is survived by his parents Scott and Beth Styers, Plymouth; his brother Brandon (Ashley) Styers, Plymouth; maternal grandparents, Ronnie (Donna) McCartney, Plymouth and Nancy McCartney, South Bend; and his paternal grandmother Linda Styers, Plymouth.
Steven Gene Parrish
Steven Gene Parrish, 70, Plymouth, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Holy Cross Health and Rehab, South Bend. Steven was born March 7, 1952. Steven is survived by his mother, Bette Parrish; his sister, Carol (Matt) Zehner, Alabama; and his brother, David Parrish, Minnesota. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is...
Michael Kent Keith — UPDATED
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen (Moser) and Lee Thomas Keith. He attended Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, and later earned his Bachelor...
Randy E. Hayslett
Randy Hayslett, 65, Wabash, died at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, Cleveland, Ohio. He was born March 7, 1957. He married Beth (Conner) Miller on July 29, 1988; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his five children, Brad Hayslett and Shawn...
Warsaw Trash Schedule Altered For Holidays
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has updated its trash pickup schedule for the upcoming holiday season. For Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, trash normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up a day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 23. For Friday, Nov. 25, trash normally collected on that day will...
