ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Home Depot tops expectations again, but sticks by outlook

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBL9Y_0jBLk86F00

ATLANTA — (AP) — Home Depot easily topped expectations for both profit and revenue in the third quarter, but investors were spooked after the company stuck by projections it put out earlier this year.

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. declined more than 2% before the market opened Tuesday.

Profit rose 5.1% to $4.34 billion in the quarter, or $4.24 per share. That far exceeds the per-share projections of $4.11 on Wall Street, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Quarterly revenue for the Atlanta company rose 5.6% to $38.87 billion, also exceeded forecasts

However, for the year, the home improvement retailer affirmed its expectations that sales would grow about 3%, which is weaker than most analysts have projected. It expects per-share growth in the mid-single digits percentage range.

Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData said the quarterly numbers are impressive given that the company has had two years of very strong growth. But he said that Home Depot is "not immune to a tightening economy."

“We believe that various headwinds will continue to gather pace, and this will buffet Home Depot’s results,” Saunders wrote. “However, this will be more about taking the edge off the growth numbers rather than causing sales to shrink."

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter

ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga Tech erases 17-point deficit, beats No. 13 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — (AP) — Zach Gibson threw for 174 yards and Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points for a 21-17 road win against No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday. Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 17-0 late in the first half, but started to methodically move the ball. All three of its scoring drives were for 68-plus yards and culminated with rushing touchdowns.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

No. 1 Georgia tops Kentucky, goes unbeaten in SEC again

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — Between Kenny McIntosh and Jack Podlesny, top-ranked Georgia got all the important points it needed on a day where style points weren't possible. McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and the Bulldogs withstood Kentucky's fourth-quarter rally Saturday for a 16-6 win and its second consecutive unbeaten season in the Southeastern Conference.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
205K+
Followers
142K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy