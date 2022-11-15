Read full article on original website
Lane restrictions on Covington Road start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Covington Road starting Monday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Candlewick Drive and Copper Hill Run. AEP will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, crews should have the work done Friday, December 30.
Fort Wayne winter weather plan is in effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The community's winter weather plan is in effect for the Fort Wayne community. The Rescue Mission at 404 East Washington Boulevard will be the main provider for the plan and is open. The Mission will have a warming shelter every day from 7 a.m. to...
Coroner releases identities of two killed in Thursday's crash on U.S. 24
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the identities of the two people killed in Thursday's crash on U.S. 24. The deadly crash happened around 2:24 Thursday afternoon east of I-469, when a Kia SUV slowed down for a construction zone and was rear-ended by a semi, sending the Kia off the road.
First responders warn of slick conditions, promote crash safety
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - First responders were busy across the county Thursday morning. Indiana State Police Sergeant Brian Walker says freezing temperatures overnight made roads slick, even if they didn’t look bad. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows thirteen crashes in a two-hour span Thursday morning. Walker...
Travel advisory issued for Allen County has been lifted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County. Light snow and some accumulated ice along with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes. Drivers must slow down and use caution during morning commutes. This is the second morning that there has...
Two dead, two injured in Huntington County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two people are dead and two are critically injured after authorities say their vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a commercial grain trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning,. Paramedics responded to State Road 124 and County Road 300 West at 8:03 a.m. The Huntington...
Fantasy of Lights returns to Franke Park this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s almost that time again to flip the switch at Franke Park. Blue Jacket Incorporated is back this weekend with its annual Fantasy of Lights event. You get to experience more than 140 vibrant light displays throughout the park. And if you attend...
The Locker Room: Girls High School Basketball (11/18)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from four area girls basketball games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. The Homestead, Wayne, Woodlan and DeKalb girls all picked up victories. Area Scoreboard:. Central Noble 60, Fremont 19. DeKalb 45, Garrett 34. Eastside...
Blast of Arctic air
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Layer up, it’s a cold Friday. Early morning temperature start off in the middle 20s under a cloudy sky. A few flurries are possible, but most locations remain dry. Temperatures don’t budge much Friday. Afternoon highs top out in the 20s to...
Carroll preps for first-ever semi-state battle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Friday night high school football semi-state action gets on its way. The Carroll Chargers are one of four area teams that will compete on the big stage, and for them, it's the first time they get a chance to bring home a semi-state trophy. The...
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo is accepting applications for Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Zoological Society is accepting applications for the Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship, a $2,000 award for high school seniors planning to pursue an animal-related career in college. The award is based on the applicant's character, financial need, scholastic achievement, and commitment to the...
Carroll Middle School celebrates student-led food drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Thousands of canned goods and non-perishables are on their way to families in need, thanks to the work of some Carroll Middle School students. Sixth, seventh and eighth graders loaded up the boxes full of food and packed them onto trucks set for Life House Church and Pathway Community Church.
Mastodon women cruise past Chicago State
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne's women's basketball knocked down a season-high 13 3-pointers en route to a blowout 86-52 win over the visiting Chicago State Cougars on Thursday (Nov. 17). The Mastodons' 34-point margin of victory was their largest against a Division I foe since an 89-43...
The Locker Room: High School Football Semi-State
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from all four area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. In Class 6A, Carroll earned a trip to their first-ever Class 6A state championship game with a 21-15 victory over top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern. The Chargers built a 14-12 lead at halftime before punching in another score on their way to the victory. The win improved the Chargers to 13-0 on the season, while the Royals finish the year 12-1. Carroll will face reigning two-time defending state champion Center Grove in the Class 6A state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 25.
Girls High School Basketball: Fairfield remains undefeated after 60-24 victory
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fairfield Falcons girls basketball team moves to 5-0 after rolling past Churubusco 60-24 in a NECC battle. The Falcons move to 1-0 in conference play, while the Eagles fall to 0-1.
Commissioners invite mental health expert to discuss the jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioner's brought in a mental health expert to talk about what could be improved for the new jail. Parkview Behavioral Health President and Park Center CEO Chuck Clark spoke at the meeting Friday morning. He said too often, people end...
Planning Commission approves "All in Allen" 20-year development plan
The Allen County Planning Commission approved the "All in Allen" comprehensive plan Thursday.
