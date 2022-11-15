Read full article on original website
‘Part of the kill chain’: how can we control weaponised robots?
From armed robot dogs to target-seeking drones, the use of artificial intelligence in warfare presents ethical dilemmas that urgently need addressing
WTVR-TV
World Cup 2022: Everything fans need to know to watch world's biggest sporting event
The best soccer players in the world are set to take center stage when the FIFA World Cup begins Sunday in Qatar. Taking place in the winter for the first time ever, 32 teams are vying to be crowned the winner of the world's biggest sporting event. The hosting country...
US envoy urges Chinese cooperation on emissions cuts
US climate envoy John Kerry called on Beijing Sunday to "accelerate progress together" on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at COP27 in Egypt. "The United States and China should be able to accelerate progress together, not only for our sake, but for future generations," Kerry added.
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
Negotiators have approved an historic deal to create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution
