AFP

US envoy urges Chinese cooperation on emissions cuts

US climate envoy John Kerry called on Beijing Sunday to "accelerate progress together" on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at COP27 in Egypt. "The United States and China should be able to accelerate progress together, not only for our sake, but for future generations," Kerry added.
WASHINGTON STATE

